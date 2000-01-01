Decorating contests



A downtown storefront window decorating contest was held as part of Holiday on 1st. The theme this year was “holiday movies.” The winner of $250 was Gingham Dog with “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” Presenting the award is Scott Brighton with the Greater Monticello Community Foundation, along with Gingham Dog employees Sarah Guyer and Nyoaka Clark. (Photo submitted)



Mike and Kelsie Wennekamp were one of the winners of the “Clark Griswold” residential lighting contest. Presenting the prize is Scott Brighton with the Greater Monticello Community Foundation.



Derek Manternach and Allison Ries were the winners of the residential lighting contest under the division “Lights Only.” They received $250 from the Greater Monticello Community Foundation, presented by Scott Brighton. (Photos submitted)



Eric and Devin Fagan and family were one of two winners of the “Clark Griswold” residential lighting contest. Presenting the $250 prize is Scott Brighton and Officer Zach Buehler.