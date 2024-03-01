Delaware Co. deputy cleared in Hopkinton shooting

On Dec. 28, Delaware County Attorney John Bernau released a statement regarding the officer-involved shooting in Hopkinton on Nov. 7.

Following the early-morning shooting that day at Fareway Stores in Monticello, law enforcement was called to Walnut Street and Second Street in Hopkinton at approximately 9:30 a.m. The suspect, Nathan Russell of East Dubuque, Ill., was shot and wounded by Delaware County Sheriff’s Deputy Matt Menard.

Russell has pleaded not guilty to 1st degree murder, going armed with intent, and felon in possession of a firearm, all stemming from the death of 48-year-old Aaron McAtee of Monticello.

Menard is a 25-year veteran of law enforcement. He’s been with the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office for 14 years.

After a review of the investigative materials collected by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), and in conjunction with Iowa law, Bernau made the following determination: “The level of force used by Deputy Menard in shooting Russell was reasonable under the circumstances of the moment, to not only protect his own life, but also the lives of nearby citizens. I have further determined that Deputy Menard acted in accordance with his training and experience. When the whole of the incident is looked at objectively, Deputy Menard’s actions in shooting Russell were reasonable and legally justified under Iowa law and he will face no criminal liability.”

Russell’s jury trial has been set for Jan. 23 in Jones County.