Delphian Club honors McNeill’s memory with StoryWalk

On June 4 at the Monticello Heritage and Cultural Center, friends and family of Gail McNeill gathered to honor her memory and legacy in Monticello.

McNeill passed away on Dec. 23, 2021 in Minnesota.

For those unfamiliar with the name, McNeill and her husband, Albert J.H., Jr., owned and managed McNeill Hardware in downtown Monticello. They raised five children, had 11 grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren.

The McNeills married on Aug. 10, 1948. Following their nuptials, McNeill worked for the Monticello Express newspaper. With a degree in journalism, she enjoyed writing, especially freelance writing. She graduated from the University of Iowa, and in 2018, for the 150th anniversary of the Daily Iowan (the UI college newspaper), McNeill was recognized as the oldest living alum.

In addition to writing, McNeill also enjoyed spending time outdoors, entertaining friends and neighbors, and showing her love of the Monticello community. She was a talented musician, and active in community clubs such as the Delphians and PEO. She led the Fine Arts Division of the Open Shows at the Great Jones County Fair.

Albert passed away in 2010, and McNeill moved to Idaho and then Minnesota to be closer to her children.

With her history and involvement in the Delphian Club, several members were present at McNeill’s memorial service. They even donated money to the Monticello Public Library in her name for a new book at the StoryWalk along Willow Trail. The book is titled “Creekfinding.” It was written by Jacqueline Briggs Martin, of Mount Vernon, Iowa; and illustrated by Claudia McGehee, of Iowa City. The StoryWalk was installed on June 2 for all to enjoy.

“The Delphian Club approached the library about making a donation for Gail,” shared Library Director Michelle Turnis. “A few options were discussed that could be purchased with the memorial funds and one of those items was sponsoring a book for the StoryWalk.”

With the library having previously purchased several books for the StoryWalk, a few Delphians looked at those options and landed on “Creekfinding.” They thought the outdoorsy message of the story reflects McNeill’s personality because she loved the outdoors and loved to read.

“The fact that the author and illustrator were both from Iowa played a part (in choosing the right book),” explained Delphian Club member Anne Strittmatter.

A plaque commemorating the donation in Gail McNeill’s name can be found at the beginning and end of the StoryWalk.

Recently, a few members of the Delphian Club sat down to reminisce about their friend Gail…

“Gail was active and liked to walk, and she was an avid reader,” said Madeline Schubick.

“She liked to go camping and hiking,” added Susan Gilchrist.

“She was all about nature,” said Strittmatter.

McNeill played tennis and volleyball several times a week with friends to stay active.

Being a part of the Delphian Club and PEO, the ladies and they choose a different theme every year for their meetings and programs and always learn so much from one another. The club used to meet during the day, but once several school teachers become involved, the meeting time was changed to later in the day, after school got out.

When a long-time Delphian member passes away like this, the club comes together to honor their memory in some way. Strittmatter said in the past they’ve donated money for books at the library, to plant a tree at a city park, or to plant a garden.

Gilchrist recalled that McNeill loved cats, and when Gilchrist and her husband moved to the outskirts of town, Gilchrist gifted them with a croquet set in the theme of cats. She still has it to this day.

“We’ve used it many times,” she laughed.

With a love of animals, McNeill was known to name each and every cat and cow they owned. In fact, she named one cat “Tom Byers” and everyone thought the cat belonged to neighbors Keith and Connie Byers. Then, when Tom died, she had everyone attend a memorial picnic and wear black armbands in remembrance of Tom.

Strittmatter said one time McNeill gave a program at Delphians about alarm clocks.

“What can you say about an alarm clock?” she proposed. “But Gail went on for 20 minutes.”

The ladies said McNeill was intelligent, kind, and “very helpful as a neighbor.”

Strittmatter said in the mid-1980s, the PEO Club put together a cookbook, featuring everyone’s favorite dessert recipes.

“Everyone brought out their own elaborate recipes,” she recalled.

McNeill’s recipe: “Only Dessert. Popcorn and apples.”

The gals joked that McNeill wasn’t known for her cooking. At one Delphian meeting, she was supposed to make a cinnamon apple dessert. Instead, she accidently used chili powder and still served the dessert.

“We ate them,” recalled Gilchrist.

To donate toward the Monticello library’s StoryWalk in honor or memory of someone, or sponsor a book, the cost is $70. Stop in the library or call Turnis at 319-465-3354 to discuss your options.