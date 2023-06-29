Demolition to begin on N. Chestnut nuisance property

It seems the City of Monticello has had a hard time when it comes to selling the property located at 541 N. Chestnut St.

During the June 19 city council meeting, it was revealed that only one bid came in for demolition of the structures on the property.

Police Chief Britt Smith contracted multiple contractors to seek interest and proposals in taking down the house and garage. Only Jerry McElmeel (McElmeel & Son Excavating & Grading) submitted a bid for $6,500.

The council approved the only proposal.

City Administrator Russ Farnum said they plan to start demolition in mid-July.

Council member Brenda Hanken inquired how much the city paid to purchase the nuisance property in the first place. Farnum said the cost was $20,000.

"It's such a small lot," Hanken commented.

Mayor Dave Goedken reminded the council that the city did seek RFPs (requests for proposals) on the initial sale of the property, but there were no takers.

"We need to clean up this mess," he said. "City staff have cleaned up the exterior, but the buildings are still full of garbage. The neighbors are concerned about the rodents."

In other city business:

• The council approved the second pay request and third change order in relation to the Monticello Airport Taxiway Connector Project, as submitted by contractor Boomerang. The pay request was in the amount of $263,911. The change order was in the amount of $18,623.25.

The change order, Farnum noted, was due to a storm sewer pipe and issues Boomerang ran into with spongy soil.

• Farnum informed the council that he planned to attend the June 26 Monticello school board meeting regarding the possible sale of the old middle school property.

• During the reports portion of the council meeting, Farnum said he'd been working on a "number of development inquiries" over the last two weeks.

• In the mayor's report, Goedken shared that there are certain flags flying on private property on Seventh Street and now one on Chestnut Street.

"We're going to look into it," he offered of the messages on the flags. "We don't know our options yet."

• Public Works Director Nick Kahler said Kammiller Tree Service did a great job taking down all of the Ash trees along Cedar Street/Highway 38. Last week, they were returning to grind the stumps.

"We had no problems with traffic control," reported Kahler. "Everything came down fine."

• Chief Smith said his department has now completed the Ward 1 sidewalk inspections. Six properties were found to have non-compliant sidewalk panels on their property. They'll be given 90 days to make the necessary repairs.

In addition, the Monticello Police Department was still taking applications to fill an officer vacancy until June 23. As of the June 19 council meeting, Smith had received three applications.

"We're happy with the candidates so far," he said.