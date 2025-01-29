Despite hang-ups, council approves new P&R coordinator

Candidates had until 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 27 to submit a letter of intent and resume to fill the Jones County Supervisor District 4 vacancy on the board of supervisors. With that deadline approaching, the Jones County Supervisor Vacancy Committee met on Jan. 22 to iron out some details regarding the interview process. Interviews will be conducted beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31.

County Auditor Whitney Hein, Treasurer Amy Picray, and Recorder Sheri Jones reviewed the interview process the committee used in 2015, the last time this committee came together.

Following the application deadline, a letter was sent to all candidates on Jan. 28 containing information about the interview process and two questions the panel is asking all candidates to answer via a written response.

"The Supervisor Advisory Committee will conduct a panel interview of all persons to appoint to fill the vacancy," read Hein. "The committee will randomly draw the order for responding to each question. Each candidate will be allotted up to two minutes to respond to the question before the next candidate is given the opportunity to respond to the same question. No interruptions will be permitted; this is not a debate. Six to nine questions will be asked of all candidates."

Following the interviews, the public will be given a half hour to informally visit with the candidates. Jones explained in 2015, this portion of the interview session did not entail back-and-forth questions between the public and the candidates, but more of a time to mingle amongst one another.

"If the public would like to comment on the interviews or a specific candidate, they have until 2 p.m. on (Feb.) 4th to do that," Hein offered.

The committee will hold a meeting again on Wednesday, Feb. 5, at 9 a.m. to announce their choice of appointment

"I think the format last time worked really well," commented Jones of keeping the same format.

Picray suggested allowing some extra time at the end of the interviews for the committee to address any questions the candidates might have.

"If they want to elaborate on their experience or history," she said, as an example. "I think it would be good to do that because not only do we want to make sure that we feel they're a good candidate, but we also want them to be able to ask any questions they have to make sure it's a good fit for them as well."

The committee was agreeable to that.

Following the appointment on Feb. 5, the person appointed does have 10 days to take the oath of office.

"Ideally," urged Hein, "we'd want them to have the oath taken and to be able to start their duties as soon as possible."

In terms of how much interest has been shown thus far for the District 4 county supervisor seat, Picray shared that nine people expressed interest in advance of the Vacancy Committee choosing to appoint or not.

Following the appointment on Feb. 5, citizens of Jones County have 14 days to petition for a special election if they feel the need to do so. That petition will require a little over 1,100 signatures, and must be submitted by Feb. 19. Hein noted during a previous Vacancy Committee meeting that the cost for a special election would cost county taxpayers over $15,000.