Despite hang-ups, council approves new P&R coordinator

Two items on the Monticello City Council's Jan. 20 agenda pertaining to Monticello Parks and Recreation drew much discussion from the council.

First on the docket was approval of a Program Independent Contractor Agreement for a program that was formerly known as "Growing Up Wild." The new "Nature Immersion Program" will be overseen by an individual, focusing on environmental education, youth engagement, inspiring curiosity about nature, and promoting outdoor learning. Kids entering 4-year-old PreK through third grade will have the opportunity to take part in seven weeks of hands-on experiences, three days a week throughout the summer.

The last few years, P&R Director Jacob Oswald said "Growing Up Wild" was intended for kids in grades 3-7.

"A couple months ago," he said, " we saw a local resident post something (on Facebook) about looking to run a nature program. So we reached out to them to kind of bring them in-house with us."

Under the agreement, P&R will run the "Nature Immersion Program," maintaining it from the backside. All of the youth registrations would flow through P&R. The P&R and city facilities would be made available to the person running the program.

"They've got a tremendous background working with children," praised Oswald. "This fits in really well."

Under the contract, the revenue would be an 80/20 split, with P&R keeping 20 percent. The contractor would be responsible for all materials, supplies, expenses, etc.

"Key responsibilities (for the contractor) include preparing lesson plans, leading schedule sessions, managing supplies and equipment, etc.," noted Oswald. "The contractor will serve as the sole instructor…"

Council member Mary Phelan asked Oswald if he had any idea what that 20 percent would consist of monetary-wise. Oswald said it's too broad to offer a range at the moment.

"She (the contractor) is expanding the program more than what we had in the past," he offered. "It's much more extensive and a longer time throughout the summer."

"The way you're explaining it," added Phelan, "I understand there is really no risk to us because it's completely on them (the contractor), to motivate them."

Oswald said P&R would help with marketing of the program via social media and email.

"Sounds like an excellent program," voiced Council member Dave Goedken. "A good way to fund a program."

During council meetings in November and December, the council discussed Oswald's proposal to hire a part-time Adult Recreation and Special Events Coordinator. After some debate, Oswald posted the position in mid-December. Five people applied for the job at 20 hours a week, $20 an hour. Oswald said they interviewed three of those applicants.

He sought the council's approval for the hiring of Kara Burrack of Monticello.

"We had a good candidate pool," he said. "Kara stood out. She's excited. She'd start Feb. 3."

The position would focus on: Adult rec programs, community-wide events, vendor and stakeholder coordination, building partnerships, and outreach to underrepresented groups.

Burrack has worked with P&R in the past, proposing the new bike park and taking the lead on that project.

Some members of the council were still unsure about creating a new position within the P&R Department, despite having had much debate months prior.

"How is this going to be funded?" asked Goedken. "There is nothing whatsoever in the job description about somebody's responsibility to create some fees for this new program (position). I think it ought to be tabled until we get some changes to that language."

Goedken made a motion to table any action. The motion died due to lack of a second.

Oswald explained the salary right now would be a cost-recovery.

"If that doesn't work," he added, "we do have some line items in our expenses we can use to cover. We do have some money from tournaments as well if we need to dive into that a little bit."

Goedken said the P&R budget shows just $5,000 in increased revenue.

"So it looks like this is pretty much coming out of property taxes, excess money," he said.

Phelan shared that while she had nothing against hiring Burrack, she felt the job description changed from the last time the council and Oswald discussed the position.

"It doesn't say anything about self-funding," she said. "When I look at the budget, there's a $30,000 gap in between the actual person's salary and the revenues coming in. If you reduced expenses, that means you really didn't need (that money) anyway."

To both Goedken and Phelan, Oswald asked how many job descriptions have cost-recovery built in to those descriptions.

"But that was the whole reason we were going to hire this person," Phelan said of not costing the city any more money.

Oswald the goal is to still bring in enough fees and revenue to cover Burrack's salary. But that was never something intended to be included in the job description.

The other goal with this position is to provide more opportunities for the community.

Council member Jake Ellwood asked Oswald if Burrack understood that part of her responsibility is to increase revenues to cover her position. In addition, her position is under the council's discretion after a six-month review.

"The council has the opportunity to terminate or do whatever we want to with this position after six months," said Ellwood.

Oswald said that had been shared with Burrack, yes.

"On the one hand," offered Mayor Wayne Peach, "it is to (her) advantage to make it as profitable as possible because that's where she's going to get paid from. To not be profitable would be a detriment to (her) in that position."

The council approved the hiring of Burack under the stipulation that Oswald show the profitability of the programs that fall under her responsibility, and that the job would be re-evaluated after six months.

Via the P&R Facebook page, Burrack introduced herself to the community: "I'm excited to create opportunities for adults of all abilities to connect with members of the community, to learn together, and to engage in a healthy, active lifestyle. As a proud member of the Monticello community, I'm thrilled to hit the ground running and make a direct and positive impact!"