Discussions continue on Broadway lease agreements

The Jones County Supervisors continued to discuss updating the lease agreement at Broadway Place Annex, but no action was taken.

County Auditor Whitney Hein said she’d like to clean up the lease agreements, that expired in 2019, so that the amount of space each tenant is using reflects the space noted on the agreements.

“We need to make them current,” she said.

For instance, Hein said the agreement for United Way (the Volunteer Center) states they have access to 200 square feet, but they’re currently using between 400 and 500. A couple of years ago, the supervisors agreed to increase the space as an in-kind donation toward the program.

Supervisor Joe Oswald asked if what the county was charging for rent per square foot was the “going rate.”

“You’re in the ballpark,” Hein said, having checked with other counties.

Supervisor John Schlarmann clarified that the county is giving extra space to the Volunteer Center, in addition to appropriating funding toward the program.

Hein said if the county charged United Way for all of the space they use, their rent would go from $180 a month to $400.

“That’s a steep increase,” she noted.

“They provide a valuable service,” commented Supervisor Ned Rohwedder. “And we don’t need that space. There is not a huge demand for it, to my knowledge.”

Supervisor Jeff Swisher said the Volunteer Center is a huge asset to the county with their disaster relief program.

Oswald asked what the county’s total “donation” to the Volunteer Center would be. Hein figured $3,423 a year.

Additional service to the Broadway tenants includes: cleaning service, snow removal, trash, and utilities.

HACAP and WIC share a lease agreement with the county. Hein said WIC pays for the use of four offices, but are only using two and a half.

There has been some talk about Public Health and WIC switching offices. If that were to happen, it would cost about $1,000 to extend the county network/cabling system into those offices for Public Health.

Schlarmann asked if that money would come out of the General Fund or from Public Health. He asked Public Health Director Jess Wiedenhoff to look into some grants to possibly cover the cost.

In other county business:

• The board approved filing tax liens for delinquent sewer bills for the Fairview sanitary sewer system.

This includes two properties totaling $660.

• The board approved filing tax liens for delinquent sewer bills for the Center Junction water and sanitary sewer system.

This includes six properties totaling $2,592.66.

• The board made a record of the Conservation Board’s approval to increase hourly pay by $2.50 an hour. One seasonal employee will now make $18.75 an hour; the rest will make $15 an hour.

Schlarmann said he was in favor of the increase, but not supportive of seasonal employees filing unemployment.

“That’s a discussion we need to have with Brad (Mormann, Conservation director),” said Oswald.