Dispatch funding tabled, Coalition funding approved

Published by admin on Wed, 01/17/2018 - 8:31am
Two FY 2019 funding requests were the topic of discussion during the Jan. 15 Monticello City Council meeting.
The council tabled a request from the Jones County Sheriff’s Office for $21,198 for communication services/dispatch. This is a 5 percent increase from FY 2018. Typically, the city has seen a 3 percent increase from year to year.
