District’s ‘key measures’ show improvement

Two significant figures to determine the health of the Monticello Community School District rose from fiscal year 2023, moving the district closer to target numbers.

These figures were presented by business manager Marcy Gillmore during her annual treasurer’s report, at the regular meeting of the Monticello School Board Oct. 28.

Gillmore annually lists the key measures of a healthy school district. One of those, the Unspent Authorized Budget (UAB) Ratio, is the percent of remaining spending authority within the district.

That figure rose from 11.8 percent to 12.0 percent. The state recommends that ratio stay between 5 and 15 percent; Monticello’s goal is 15 percent.

Similarly, the Solvency Ratio, which is the percent of unobligated cash funds, climbed from 8.4 percent to 10.5 percent from FY 2023 to FY 2024. Again, the district’s target is 15 percent.

These numbers were in a critical juncture in 2012, when the Solvency Ratio fell to 0.7 percent; and in 2014, when the UAB was at 5.5 percent. In each case, the numbers climbed steadily, reaching peaks of 24.5 percent for Solvency Ratio in 2019, and 16.0 percent for UAB in 2021.

Inflation and other factors caused both percentages to drop significantly over the next two years.

Another key measure, the Annual Unspent Spending Authority, is the percent of annual authority that is spent in the current year. The goal there is to be at zero percent; the Monticello district’s figure climbed from minus .8 percent to plus 0.1 percent in the last year.

Board member John Schlarmann said: “I will say I do like to look back at where we were 12 to 15 years ago, and (see) how we’ve slowly built that up.”

“The finances are within our range of where we want to be, thanks to Marcy,” board member Mark Rieken added.

Also, Gillmore reported that all activity fund balances are in the black.

In other board business:

• The board approved an application to the School Budget Review Committee for EL (English Learners) excess costs, in the amount of $73,215.21. This is an annual request to help support the district’s English Learners program. The majority of the expenses are for the salary and benefits of 1.25 teachers, Gillmore said.

“We do not get extra funding from the state for this, but we can levy property taxes through our cash reserve levy when the board adopts the budget in the spring,” Gillmore explained in a follow-up email. “We do not always levy for the cash; it just depends on if we have enough cash on hand.”

• The board approved the Special Education District-Developed Service Delivery Plan Committee, which was not allowed to meet prior to board approval.

• The board approved the first reading of eight board policies, four of which were deletions of forms.

• As part of the consent agenda, the board approved the final reading of 19 board policies.

• As part of the consent agenda, the board approved several personnel items, as follows:

Resignations – Alison Hutchins as district-wide EL teacher, Felicia Smith as preschool program associate at Shannon, and Nicole Reddoor as food service employee at the high school.

Appointments – Marie Escobar as district-wide Spanish communication coach, Sara Ahumada as preschool program associate at Shannon, Doug Ries as substitute bus driver, Steve McCormick as middle school wrestling coach, and the following high school coaches: Cory Recker, assistant girls basketball; Curt Tauke, assistant boys basketball; Chuck Luensman, assistant wrestling; Luke McDonald and Kain Luensman, volunteer wrestling coaches.

• The board approved the list of 2024-25 early graduation requests.

• The board appointed Tony Amsler as its delegate for the Iowa Association of School Boards convention on Nov. 20.