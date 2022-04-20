District’s solar project put on hold

The solar energy project that the Monticello Community School District has been pursuing for more than a year has been put on hold.

Raki Giannakouros of Blue Sky Solar, Dubuque, reported to the Monticello School Board about some rule changes and delays to the proposed project during the board’s special meeting April 13.

Changes in Alliant Energy regulations, delays in results of required studies, and updated DNR flood plain maps have changed the potential location of the project as well the financial implications.

While the $1.4 million project would have paid for itself in 9.6 years under the original proposal, that number has increased to 15.9 years under the new rules.

In addition, the project would only cover about 65 percent of the energy needs of both the high school and middle school. The district was hoping not only to completely cover energy needs for both buildings, but also add more in the event a new elementary school on the site becomes reality years from now.

Part of the problem is that delays have made the project susceptible to current supply chain problems, another reason why Giannakouros said waiting a while might be a good idea.

“With the supply chain right now, it leaves us almost no wiggle room (financially),” Giannakouros told the board. “Everything will trend back down. There are all these artificial increases right now.”

Giannakouros said he will continue to pursue options that might lower the cost to the district. If that can’t happen, the district might decide to settle for a much smaller version of the original project.

“I’m sure there’s somewhere that we can make a project work here, even if it means scaling it down to 25 percent of what (the proposal) is now,” Giannakouros said at the meeting.

Board president Craig Stadtmueller said: “If we could realize savings, my guess is that the board is interested in that, even if it’s not at the scope that we were hoping for.”

Superintendent Brian Jaeger expressed concern that regulations have made what could be a beneficial project, not only for the district but also for taxpayers, slow-moving and problematic.

“We really tried to be efficient in this,” Jaeger said. “We feel like we just keep working uphill against the system. Maybe this is something the state legislature needs to examine more closely for public schools. If we’re trying to save our tax dollars for our people, why does it have to be so hard to accomplish?

“We’re a public entity. We’re not making money. We’re just trying to offset some of the extenuating costs of running a school district.”

In other board business:

• The Monticello Education Association and the Monticello Community School District offered their initial contract proposals to one another for the 2022-23 school year.

The MEA is proposing a contract with a five-year duration. It proposes a total financial package increase of 4.73 percent the first year, with the remaining four years to be determined through the negotiating process. It also is asking for an increase of $1,500 to the base salary.

The MCSD is proposing doing away with the traditional salary schedule, and instead going with a system that increases salaries based on graduate credits and years of experience. It is proposing a 2.62 percent total package increase that includes $1,250 added to each employee’s current contract.

• The board approved several personnel items, as follows:

Resignations – Jenna Peters as sixth-grade science and social studies teacher, Hallie Krier as first-grade teacher, Stephanie Pumphrey as satellite kitchen manager, Shelley Kraus as special education program associate at Shannon, Janet McDonell as food service employee, and Curt Paulsen as substitute bus driver.

Appointments – Max Stoltz as high school math teacher, Clarence Goedken as seasonal custodian at the bus barn, and Todd Norton as assistant boys soccer coach.

Transfer – Mackenzie Dietiker from level II special education teacher at the middle school to grade 5-6 special education teacher at the middle school.