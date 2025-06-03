District to add preschool section

Increasing numbers of preschool students expected for the 2025-26 school year prompted elementary school Principal Shannon Kehoe to propose, and the Monticello School Board to approve, the addition of an addition section of preschool.

Kehoe discussed this during the board’s regular meeting Feb. 24.

The Monticello Community School District’s preschool program currently has 34 students, in two sections. With the impending closing of Mother Goose Preschool, along with increased interest from families, the district has 41 enrolled for next year and an estimated total of 50.

Because state law limits the size of preschool sections, Kehoe said the district would have to turn away about 17 students if it sticks with just two sections.

The board’s approval means the district will add one teacher and one associate to the preschool program.

“The importance of quality preschool is certainly research-(proven),” Kehoe said, “and we want to continue to do that for the students in our community.”

The Monticello preschool program operates for four full days per week, skipping Wednesdays.

In other board business:

• The board set March 24 at 6 p.m. as the date and time for the first public hearing on the 2025-26 budget.

• As part of the consent agenda, the board approved several personnel items, including:

Resignations – Janey Saunders as special education associate at Shannon, Hayley Kromminga as special education associate at the high school, and Tracy Hoisington as food service employee at Carpenter.

Appointments – Steve McCormick as varsity softball coach, Daniel Pike as assistant track coach, Jamie Hasler as special education program associate at the middle school, Kristin Weideman as special education program associate at Carpenter, Lindsey Oswalt as special education program associate at Shannon, and Doug Ries and Bret McDonald as volunteer girls golf coaches.

Transfer – Deb Reyhons from four days a week to five as food service employee at the high school.

• The board accepted the bid of School Bus Sales Co. of Waterloo for the purchase of a new 65-passenger conventional school bus, at a cost of $133,775.

• The board approved the district special education delivery plan for 2025 through 2030.

• The board accepted the Fiscal Year 2024 Audit from Anderson, Larkin & Col, P.C.

• The board approved the 2025-26 budget guarantee resolution.

• The board approved the second and final reading of board policy #401,3F3, pertaining to the disposition of the complaint form.

• As part of the consent agenda, the board approved several sharing agreements with neighboring school districts, as follows:

Anamosa – Human resources director, K-12 school counselor, and school social worker.

North Linn – Food service director.

Midland – Transition Alliance Program (TAP) specialist.