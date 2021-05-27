District approves MEA, staff contracts

With a week left of the 2020-21 school year, the Monticello School Board had several items of note they needed to take action on during the Monday, May 24 board meeting.

Of particular interest was approval of the MEA (Monticello Education Association) agreement for the 2021-22 school year, as well as the certified/non-certified/administrative contracts, and the substitute pay schedule.

The salary base pay increased by $550 from the previous school year, from $31,730 to $32,280.

Superintendent Brian Jaeger mentioned that it took four months for negotiations and mediation before a decision was reached with MEA. This agreement covers roughly 90 teachers, and is good for just one year.

The contracts for certified/non-certified/administrative staff were also approved. Those cover such positions as associates, $15.67 an hour; Panther Academy director, $16.19 an hour; principal secretaries, HR, and district office assistants, $17.86 an hour; and maintenance, $21.13 an hour.

With the exception of the superintendent’s contract at three years, the administration contracts are good for two years.

Substitute pay was also approved. Teachers and nurses will receive $15.75 an hour, $11 an hour for associates, $19.50 an hour for bus drivers, and $165.54 for long-term substitute pay. Long-term applies to 10 or more consecutive days in the same assignment.

In other board business:

• Dennis Dirks, district buildings and grounds director, provided an update to the board regarding the asbestos survey of the old middle school.

“I suggest you don’t do it until you’re 100 percent sure you want to tear it down,” offered Dirks. “Once you do the assessment, it’s no good to anyone else (who may want to buy it) because they’ll have to do their own.”

Dirks said the asbestos survey could cost the district between $15,000 and $20,000. If the district spent that amount of money and chose to sell the old school, then it’d be a waste.

Jaeger said there are a different set of standards for a school district and the private sector when it comes to an asbestos assessment.

If the district did look to demolish the building, Dirks also suggested doing so in the fall and winter versus the spring for better pricing. That would mean the district could solicit for bids around March.

Jaeger asked Dirks if he had a timeframe in mind for such a project. Dirks said he’d know more in January. It could take up to three weeks for the asbestos survey and results to come back.

There are also some items, Dirks noted, that would need to physically be removed from the old middle school, such as from the boiler room, before any demolition could take place.

The board voted to hold off on any action regarding the asbestos removal until Spring 2022.

• The board approved the Spring 2022 high school band and choir trip to Florida.

“This will be a neat opportunity for the kids,” praised Jaeger.