District declared ‘fully staffed’

While staffing news in school districts across the State of Iowa isn’t often rosy, the Monticello Community School District reported some good news last week.

The Monticello School Board approved a series of personnel items at its special meeting May 10.

“This will make us fully staffed,” Superintendent Brian Jaeger said. “Special education, science, math, English, Spanish; I mean, we filled a lot of tough spots.”

The following items were OK’d in this round of approvals:

Appointments – Nolan Baumhover as high school English teacher, Laura Zumbach as middle school special education teacher, Breanna Bauer, Brianna Curl and Broderick Clemmons as summer Panther Academy associates; and Luke Lambert and Connor Lambert as district-wide seasonal maintenance workers/mowing.

Also approved were two $1,000 recruiting bonuses. One went to Makenna Patterson for recruiting high school science teacher Hanna Horsfield, and one to Judy Hayen for recruiting elementary art teacher Sydney Bailey.

One resignation was approved: Shaelyn Helgens as Panther Academy associate.