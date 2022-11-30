District discontinues solar plan

The sun has set on a solar energy plan for the Monticello Community School District.

The Monticello School Board voted unanimously at its meeting Monday to discontinue the idea. With costs rising and predicted benefits to the district diminishing, along with the recurring question of where to place solar panels, the board decided it was no longer worth pursuing.

Superintendent Brian Jaeger said initial projections, when the topic first came up in a January 2021 board meeting, were for about $230,000 annually in savings to the district, and a payback time for installation and equipment that was about seven years.

The savings have since shrunk to about $63,000 to $65,000 per year for the highest-returning options, and a payback time that has grown to about 14 years.

“I was all for it at first,” board member John Schlarmann said.

“This thing has lost its luster,” board president Craig Stadtmueller added.

Superintendent Brian Jaeger said: “I just think this continues to move in the wrong direction. It’s a big investment, and it seems to me the chance that something could go wrong keeps growing.”

The other problem was where to put the solar panels. Roof options had been discussed at past meetings, but building and grounds director Dennis Dirks said he is firmly against that option.

“I really still don’t want to see it on the roof,” he said. “There’s nothing good about putting it on the roof. We really don’t have a good spot, is our problem.”

In other action Monday, the board re-elected Stadtmueller as president, Mandy Norton as vice president, Judy Hayen as board secretary, and Marcy Gillmore as board treasurer.

All votes were unanimous except the vote for president, which was 4-1 in favor of Stadtmueller. Mark Rieken offered his case for being elected president before the vote was taken.

“I think we need some new leadership going forward,” Rieken said. “Mainly from the last meeting, the Iowa test scores (that were presented) were just horrible. We need to have somebody that’s going to make sure that this gets addressed, and gets the school back to where it should be.”

Later, during her curriculum director report, Robyn Ponder disputed Rieken’s view.

“We had good scores in that data,” she said. “We really had some outstanding movement, and it shows that our interventions are working with students.

“We do know that we need to work on moving from proficient, now that we have them at proficient, into that advanced level. And we have plans in place at all levels.”

In other board business:

• At the start of the meeting, the board held a public hearing on the Instructional Support Program Levy, and no public comments were offered.

The board later approved the levy resolution of participation for two years.

• The board approved the second and final reading of 11 board policies, most of them dealing with procedures regarding curriculum evaluation, and the selection, inspection of and objection to instructional and library materials.

• As part of the consent agenda, the board approved several personnel items:

Resignation – Michelle Perry as special education child specific associate at Carpenter Elementary.

Appointments – Alexia Finefield as special education child specific associate at Carpenter Elementary; Dom Luensman, Jacob Hartwig and Cory Reyner as volunteer high school wrestling coaches.

Amendments – Cesar Escobar and Marie Escobar, salary increases based on their duties as high school Spanish associates.

• The board determined that school board meetings will continue to be held on the fourth Monday of each month at 6 p.m., and work sessions on the second Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m.

• The board designated the Monticello Express as its official publication.

• The board retained the firms of Strittmatter Law Firm, Ahlers & Cooney P.C., and Lynch Dallas P.C. Law Firm to represent the district for personnel issues and a case-by-case basis for the board for the 2022-23 school year.

• The board appointed members to various committees as follows:

Negotiations/Labor Relations – Mandy Norton.

Grounds/Transportation – John Schlarmann.

Education – Mark Rieken.

Finance – Amanda Brenneman.

The board president, Craig Stadtmueller, serves on all committee areas.

• The board approved the finance reports and financial accounting books for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022.