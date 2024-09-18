District finds success with summer programs

Two Monticello Community School District elementary summer school programs, both having to do with reading, had strong participation this past summer.

Grade K-4 instructional coach Jean Kehoe and elementary reading teacher Angie Fairley provided reports to the Monticello School Board during the board’s special meeting Sept. 11.

Kehoe discussed Summer Reading Fun – which partners with Jones County Every Child Reads. The program drew 57 students from grades K-4 (last school year).

Invitations were extended to students based on their state literacy status.

Kehoe said each student got to choose 10 books from a book fair, so 570 books added to home libraries.

Participants met at the Monticello Public Library three different times.

“We helped them pick out books, we read with them, and then we joined an activity that the library was offering for elementary-age students,” Kehoe told the board.

Some, she added, had never been to the public library before, and eight of them signed up for library cards.

“It was a great opportunity for us to connect with kids about reading in a non-academic setting,” Kehoe shared.

Fairley spoke about the August Reading Academy, which ran from July 29 through Aug. 9 for students who had completed grades K-3. Seventy students were invited, and 47 attended, Fairley said.

They met at Monticello Middle School in the mornings.

“The kids loved being at the middle school,” Fairley said. “They were just so excited to be in the new building, and to be in the gym.”

Nine teachers and four associates worked at the academy, keeping class sizes small. Transportation was available, and students had access to breakfast and grab-and-go lunches.

Each teacher offered a different activity, and the students rotated from one to the next.

“It was nice that the kids got to see different teachers,” Fairley said.

The district receives Early Literacy Funds from the state to pay for summer school for its younger students.

In other board business:

• Superintendent Brian Jaeger spoke with the board about its annual Legislative Forum – which is usually in December – and how it should be conducted this year.

Jaeger suggested that neighboring school districts could be invited to participate, which could result in more legislators taking part.

Board member Mark Rieken agreed: “You’ll have better turnout from legislators, because they can’t make it to every single event. Every school, every county; all these people want to have legislative forums, and there’s not enough room on their calendars.”

• The board approved the list of Post Prom fundraisers. One of these, which has been successful in other school districts, is the “traveling toilet.”

A toilet is decorated, and people can pay to have it brought to another person’s yard for display for a period of time. That family can then pay to have it taken away or placed in someone else’s yard. Or, one can pay to prevent the toilet from coming to their yard.

• The board approved an agreement with the Grant Wood Area Education Agency (AEA), in which Grant Wood will supply an English learner consultant to the district for the 2024-25 school year to help the district deal with a shortage.

The consultant, former Monticello High School teacher Liz Medina, will work in the district two days a week.

• The board approved the appointment of Amanda Herman as special education associate at Carpenter.