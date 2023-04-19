District may go with new insurance provider

The Monticello Community School District is considering signing on with a new company for its employee insurance beginning with the 2023-24 fiscal year.

The Monticello School Board heard a report from Barb Randall of Assured Partners, a company that helps school districts and businesses make insurance decisions.

Monticello Superintendent Brian Jaeger said he, Randall, and business manager Marcy Gillmore recently sat down to consider how to deal with ever-rising insurance plan costs.

They came up with HealthPartners, a company originally based in Minnesota but which has seen growth in Iowa as well.

The advantage of HealthPartners over Wellmark, the district’s current provider, Jaeger and Randall said, is that while coverage would be similar, the cost would be lower.

“It won’t be the same exact thing, but it will be very, very similar,” Randall told the board.

She cited percentages; the cost to stick with Wellmark would mean an increase of 5.5 percent. HealthPartners, she said, “came back 10 percent lower than the renewal. So even with the increase, it would be lower than what we’re paying today.”

Randall said that with any provider, there can be issues.

“There will be some bumps. There will be some differences,” she said. “But we have bumps now.”

“Barb proposed what we think was a reasonable solution,” Jaeger said.

The board will consider and possibly vote on the proposal at its April 24 meeting.

In other board business:

• The board heard a report from Gillmore and Jaeger about the district’s plan to join the Iowa Local Government Risk Pool for natural gas.

By joining the pool, the district could lock in a price for natural gas for the fiscal year, and be able to pay for it with the management fund, thus freeing up funding – more than $83,000 worth – in the general fund.

“The price is set; they take the risk (of higher costs),” Gillmore said.

The district could choose to renew it in a year, or drop out.

The board will consider the proposal at its April 24 meeting.

• The board heard a report from Shannon Guyer about acquiring a new therapy dog for the district. The dog, once it is selected by Superstar Service Dogs of Mount Vernon, would have a year of training, and then join the district beginning with the 2024-25 school year.

High school principal Nick Schauf, elementary school principal Denny Folken, and teacher Angie Kurt-Sconsa all spoke in favor of the idea, saying they have seen first-hand the benefits a therapy dog can provide.

A previous attempt to bring a therapy dog to the district was tabled in January 2022 over a student’s allergy concerns.

“I’m all for it, unless we have other barriers like we had last time,” board member Mandy Norton said.

The board is scheduled to vote on the matter at its April 24 meeting.

• The board approved several personnel items, including:

Resignations – Megan Rush as high school English teacher, Drew Arduser as high school English teacher, student council sponsor and assistant girls soccer coach; Cedar Escobar and Marie Escobar as high school Spanish program associates, Stephanie Zalaznik as preschool teacher at Shannon, Jackie Tighe as elementary art teacher, Veronica Watson as special education child specific associate at the high school, Angie Osterkamp as special education child specific associate at Carpenter, Abbey Monk as preschool program associate at Shannon, Shaelyn Helgens as Panther Academy associate, Jani Telleen as bus driver, Cheryl Ries as food service employee at Carpenter, and Sue Jaeger as food service employee at Shannon.

Appointments – Marlene Merkes as high school math teacher, Shawn Green as special education associate at Carpenter, Stacy Price as special education associate at Shannon, Doug Ries and Bret McDonald as driver’s ed teachers, and Jani Telleen as substitute bus driver.

Transfers – Katherine Christiansen from special education teacher at the middle school to sixth-grade teacher at the middle school, and Kaylee Stephen, an involuntary transfer from sixth-grade teacher at the middle school to second-grade teacher at Carpenter.