District is not immune to teacher shortage problem

The Monticello Community School District is not exempt from the teacher shortage that is rampant throughout the State of Iowa.

Superintendent Brian Jaeger said as much during the school board’s regular meeting May 23.

“The teacher shortage out there is a real thing,” Jaeger told the board. “In every position (statewide), there are a lot of openings. We’ll be in competition with a lot of other school districts, trying to find the small amount of people who are out there.”

Jaeger said teacher contracts are due June 2.

“On June 3, we’ll have a good handle on who’s coming back and who’s not,” he said.

If the district hasn’t found enough teachers to fill all the positions, Jaeger said, “We’re going to have to problem-solve.

“I’m not sure what that looks like, but we’re just going to have to think creatively and figure out ways to cover every position that we have.

“It’s not just Iowa or Monticello. You’re seeing the same trend everywhere.”

The board did make one change during the 25-minute meeting. The board approved cancelling the previously-scheduled July 13 work session, and moving the regular meeting of July 25 to July 18.

In other board business:

• As part of the consent agenda, the board approved many personnel items. Those include:

Resignations: Aimee Hospodarsky as elementary school counselor and K-12 counseling curricular lead, Amy Goerdt as eighth-grade math teach and grade 7-12 math curricular lead, Jamie Vroegh as K-12 school counselor, Kelly Derby as special education teacher at the high school, Deb Johnson as special education child specific associate at the middle school, Dana Hansen as special education child specific associate at Shannon and Carpenter, Crystal Ramos as special education child specific associate at Carpenter, Adam Prister as district-wide social worker, Sabrina LaBarge as district-wide special education associate, and Stephanie Hanley as special education job coach.

Appointments: Scotty Hall as Interact club coordinator at the high school, Kristen Bogacz as elementary school counselor, Morgan Murray Zimmerman and Heather Hansen as summer technology associates, Melissa Allardyce as August Academy associate, Brooklyn Steiner and Heather Oltmans as summer Panther Academy associates, Marlys Murphy and Sue Jaeger as summer food service employees, Michelle Perry as summer custodian, and Jack Lambert as seasonal maintenance worker.

Transfers: Ashley Christensen from special education child specific associate at Shannon and Carpenter to media associate at Shannon and Carpenter.

• The board heard a report from elementary school principal Denny Folken. He said that along with the district’s plans for credit recovery summer school at the high school level and the August Academy for grades K-8, the district will be piloting a summer reading program for students in grades K-2 who qualify by having at-risk indicators.

• The board approved the list of donations for May 2022, another part of the consent agenda.