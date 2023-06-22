District to purchase Fraser land

The Monticello Community School District is about to grow. By about 21 acres.

A resolution to purchase property from the Fraser family was approved by the Monticello School Board during its special meeting June 14.

The price is $16,666.67 per acre. The final selling price will not be available until the exact acreage has been determined. Currently, the property is estimated at 21 acres, which would make the cost $350,000.07, but that could change upon more detailed inspection.

Funding for the property will come from the district’s SAVE account, the penny sales tax fund that is designated for school district infrastructure.

The property includes farmland located south and east of the Monticello Athletic Complex (baseball/softball fields), bordered by Kitty Creek to the south and southwest, and by Highway 151 to the east. It also includes a parcel that currently houses a pair of grain bins and other farm buildings, visible beyond the rightfield fence of Dailey Field (varsity baseball field).

To be clear, the new property acquisition has nothing to do with hopes of passing a bond issue in the coming years for a new elementary school.

“I think our space is covered for that,” MCSD Superintendent Brian Jaeger said in a June 15 interview. “An elementary school is more slated to go right next to where the (new) middle school is.

“When we did that building, we wanted to make sure they had space left for an elementary that could go there.”

Rather, the additional land will give future leaders of the MCSD additional options.

“I think this is a really neat opportunity,” Jaeger said. “The opportunity to buy land that’s adjacent to the school district is something that’s valuable for the future of Monticello.

“Who knows? The next generation of Monticello people are going to have something they can make some decisions with, and put something there if they need to.”

The district first approached the Fraser family in 2019, when plans were being put together for what is now the new middle school.

“They decided at that point it was just not the right time for them,” Jaeger said.

Then, about two months ago, Jaeger received a call from a realtor; the Frasers were ready to sell the property.

“We went back and forth several times trying to land on a price, and finally landed on one that both parties could live with.”

Jaeger said that over the next two months, the legal documents required for the sale will be put together.

“And then we’ll do a closing,” he said.

In other board business:

• The board approved several personnel items, as follows:

Resignations – Jason Jamison as middle school football coach, Jackie Yousse as preschool program associate, and Shaelyn Helgens as Panther Academy Associate.

Appointments – Mary Jane Maher as mentor for high school special education; Scotty Hall as mentor for middle school special education, Gabrielle Milroy as Panther Academy Associate, Donnie Kremer as assistant high school football coach, Stacie Breitbach as assistant high school volleyball coach, Jen Uthoff as summer TAP associate, and Stacy Krumviede as summer custodian at Carpenter.

Transfers – Donna Meyer, an involuntary transfer from kindergarten teacher to first grade teacher at Shannon; Dana Funk from substitute bus driver to regular route bus driver, and Lisa Dirks from satellite kitchen manager at Carpenter to food service employee at the high school.

The board also approved several special education associate transfers, involving Dana Hansen, Alexia Finefield, Jessie Dirks, Ashley Christensen, Rebecca Close and Ty Gudenkauf.