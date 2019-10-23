District shows gains despite lower enrollment

Published by admin on Wed, 10/23/2019 - 2:40pm
Gains in the Monticello Community School District’s unspent authorized budget and its solvency ratio, both in the face of declining enrollment, provided the bulk of a treasurer’s report presented at a Monticello School Board work session Oct. 9.
District business manager Marcy Gillmore gave the report, which also included summaries of fund cash balances, activity fund balances, and a certified budget comparison.
