District shows gains despite lower enrollment

Published by admin on Wed, 10/23/2019 - 2:40pm

Gains in the Monticello Community School District’s unspent authorized budget and its solvency ratio, both in the face of declining enrollment, provided the bulk of a treasurer’s report presented at a Monticello School Board work session Oct. 9. 

District business manager Marcy Gillmore gave the report, which also included summaries of fund cash balances, activity fund balances, and a certified budget comparison. 

