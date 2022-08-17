District to use alternatives for staff openings

Not all of the teaching positions within the Monticello Community School district have been filled for the 2022-23 school year, so the district plans to do some improvising.

These adjustments were part of the principal reports offered at a special meeting of the Monticello School Board Aug. 10 in the administrative board room.

At the high school, the most noticeable change is that the Spanish classes will be online for at least the first semester of the 2022-23 school year, through a company called Logra Learning. Based in Orange City, Iowa, the company uses certified language teachers and currently caters to a handful of schools in Iowa.

“It’s not ideal, but it’s the best we can do right now,” MHS principal Nick Schauf said.

Two new associates at the high school, Cedar Escobar and Marie Escobar, will be on hand to assist Spanish students within the classroom, as well.

The district was unable to fill the vacancy left by the passing of longtime Spanish teacher Mike Meshak.

Also, the high school special education has not been filled, and there are six students on the roster. Two of those will be moved to other rosters, curriculum director Robyn Ponder said, and the other four will be taken on by behavior/special education coach Shannon Guyer.

The district also has not filled a seventh-grade science/health teaching position, middle school principal Todd Werner reported.

For the first semester, certified substitute teacher Stacie Breitbach will fill in, having received permission from the Iowa Department of Education to do so. The district hopes to have a full-time teacher in the position in time for the second semester.

The elementary schools have all of their teaching positions filled, but there are still some associate openings.

Meshak was part of another agenda item, as the board approved the second reading of a Monticello Education Association (MEA) proposal on naming rights for high school classroom 312. That room will be named in honor of the late teacher. A plaque will be installed outside the room, and Superintendent Brian Jaeger said plans call for a ribbon-cutting with family and colleagues sometime in the future.

In other board business:

• Ponder reported on a $166,680 therapeutic classroom grant the district has received from the Dubuque Racing Association. Ponder and Guyer had applied for the grant a year ago and did not receive it. They tried again this year with changes, and learned Aug. 8 that it was approved.

• Business manager Marcy Gillmore reported that the district recently asked for bids from local banks to reinvest its certificates of deposit, which were expiring.

She said the district was looking at three criteria: how liquid the funds would be, the safety of the funds, and the rate of return.

The district decided to go with Fidelity Bank and Trust, which offered at 37-month CD with a 2.77 percent interest rate, and the ability of the district to withdraw any or all of the money without penalty.

• The board approved all of the district’s 2022-23 handbooks, but not without a change suggested by board member Mark Rieken, which was accepted by Jaeger and the rest of the board.

In the High School Student/Parent Handbook and the High School Teacher Handbook, several “we believe” statements were scheduled to be removed in the interest of shortening and cleaning up the handbooks.

But Rieken argued that they should stay, two in particular: “We believe the family is the primary influence in the development of the individual,” and “We believe the school system will be accountable to the community.”

After some discussion, Rieken made a motion to approve the handbooks with the “we believes” left in, and the board approved it.

• The board approved the first reading of several board policies, including changes regarding conflicts of interest, and radon mitigation.

Regarding conflicts of interest, state laws have been changed to allow school board members to be employed within their school districts for salaries up to $20,000. Previously they could only earn $6,000.

Regarding radon mitigation, districts are now required to come up with a radon testing plan by July 1, 2027. Monticello’s district will test for radon in the summer of 2023.

• As part of the consent agenda, the board approved several personnel changes:

Resignations – Staci Fleming as special education program associate at the transition school, and Amanda Bagley as behavior advisor at the middle school.

Appointments – Cedar Escobar and Marie Escobar as associates for high school Spanish, Heather Paddock and Steve Lansing as associates/job coaches at the transition school, Kayla Schockemoehl as grade 7-12 science curricular lead, Shannon Guyer to receive special education stipend at the high school, Stacy Vandenberghe as special education child specific associate at the high school, Carly Recker as special education child specific associate at either Carpenter or Shannon (to be determined), Rita Schmit as preschool program associate at Shannon, Jason Jamison as grade 7-8 football coach, Lori Dewald as volunteer volleyball coach at the high school, and Brieanna Knepper as food service employee at Carpenter.

Transfer – Lisa Dirks from food service employee to satellite kitchen manager at Carpenter.