District website offers bond referendum answers

The Monticello Community School District is using its website to answer questions and provide information about the upcoming bond referendum for a new elementary school.

Superintendent Brian Jaeger discussed this during his regular report at the Monticello School Board meeting of July 22.

The website, www.monticello.k12.ia.us, has a circled link near the top of the home page called “Elementary Bond.” Inside, there are separate links with videos, articles, property tax information, facts, the project, and FAQ.

Regarding the latter, Jaeger has provided short videos for each of the frequently asked questions that have been offered. Those numbered eight as of Friday noon.

“These are questions that have come up to me,” Jaeger said, “so I take two minutes and try to video the answer and put it up there. I think this is going to be the place that people can go to and do their research.”

In April, the board approved a resolution calling for an bond election on Nov. 5 in which voters will decide whether to authorize the district to issue general obligation bonds for up to $15 million for the purpose of constructing a new elementary school building.

The building, planned at this point to connect with the new middle school to give the district one campus, would house grades preK-4.

In other board business:

• The board approved 10 handbooks for the 2024-25 school year, including those for elementary students and parents, elementary faculty, middle school students and parents, middle school faculty, high school students and parents, high school faculty, the Alternative High School, Activities Department, 1-to-1 technoloty, and Panther Academy parents.

The vote was 4-1, with board member Mark Rieken voting against it because of his opposition to Standards Referenced Reporting as the district’s method of grading.

• As part of the consent agenda, the board approved several personnel changes, as follows:

Resignations – Bret McDonald as varsity softball coach, and Stacie Breitbach as assistant softball coach.

Appointments – Sonya Zimmerman, Tammy Lawrence, Ashley Christensen and Dawn Bixler as August Academy associates at the elementary schools, Jill Flynn and Autry Fasnacht as drama assistants, Brett Kniess as critical friend for Tony Butterworth, Callie Smith as mentor for Makenna Fokken, and the list of non-teaching fall coaches for the middle school and high school.

• As part of the consent agenda, the board approved two agreements, a memorandum of understanding, and a contract for transitional services, all with Kirkwood Community College. Board President Craig Stadtmueller abstained from the board’s vote.

• The board approved the second and final reading of several board policies, pertaining to recruitment of personnel, Unpaid leaves of absence, pay deductions, occupational exposure to bloodborne pathogens, special health service regulations, school district revenues, transfer of funds, financial reports and annual report, audit, financial records, and fundraising.