DNR proposes establishing local BCA

Published by admin on Wed, 11/30/2016 - 11:46am
The Iowa DNR, along with Jones County Conservation, held a public meeting last week, Nov. 15, about the proposed Indian Bluffs-Pictured Rocks Bird Conservation Area (BCA) in Jones County.
The program was mainly led by Bruce Ehresman, wildlife biologist with the DNR. Also on hand were Doug Harr with the Iowa Audubon Society and Curt Kemmerer, DNR wildlife biologist.
PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in
to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today
!