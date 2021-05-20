DOC returns with increased Monticello participation

One hundred fifty volunteers throughout Jones County logged about 350 hours of volunteer service on Friday, May 14 for Day of Caring (DOC).

The event was organized in conjunction with the Jones County Volunteer Center and Senior Coordinator Amy Keltner.

Day of Caring started in Jones County in 2013 with just a dozen or so volunteers.

This year was poised to be a record year; however, local COVID outbreaks prompted the Anamosa School District to back away from the event.

“They had to step back and re-evaluate for the safety of their students,” shared Keltner.

Losing several dozen student volunteers meant some volunteer activities that were previously scheduled for May 14 had to be put on hold. Overall, there were about 19 volunteer opportunities for people to engage in for DOC.

“We are still working with the school in hopes to schedule a student service day in June,” offered Keltner.

This year, about 50 middle and high school students from Monticello jumped on board, as did students from Sacred Heart School. Those school groups included: High School Student Council, Middle School Student Council, and High School National Honor Society.

Keltner worked with the Monticello Hometown Pride (HTP) Committee, co-chaired by Shannon Poe and Sheila Tjaden.

“Shannon and Sheila are long-time partners with the Volunteer Center,” she said.

The gals worked with another HTP committee member and retired teacher, Deb Bowman, “to set the school in motion,” noted Keltner.

“Deb was instrumental in contacting the right people at the school district to get permission and interest,” praised Poe.

“They (HTP) recognized the opportunity in 2020 and were ready to engage the entire Monticello High School in a cleanup Monticello project,” continued Keltner. “When COVID shut down our plans (in 2020), they decided to come back to it this year on a smaller scale to start. This will be a good way to begin projects and branch out in the future.”

The Monticello students took on various Parks and Recreation projects throughout Monticello, including Riverside Gardens, the fairgrounds, and Baty Disc Golf Course.

“The students identified the sites and, luckily, they happened to be in parks that we (Parks and Rec) have been working in,” shared Poe. “It worked out perfectly.”

At the Monticello sites, students loaded up tree debris and brush to haul to the city’s yard waste site. Prior to DOC, Parks and Rec and Public Works staff spent time trimming trees and taking down “problem trees.”

“The students were then able to help us remove and load that debris much faster than we could have done on our own,” said Poe, Parks and Rec superintendent.

The students also helped with the removal of invasive weeds.

Aside from the schools, employees at F&M Bank picked up trash and litter at the park and ride south of town. A week earlier, staff from Kirkwood’s regional center picked up trash along Willow Trail.

Poe said HTP hopes to make DOC an annual event in Monticello.

Keltner stays busy throughout the year working with various agencies and civic groups on annual projects. At the start of the year, that’s when the conversations begin regarding DOC volunteer opportunities.

“We begin conversations in community meetings to spark interest and have people start thinking about things they need help with,” she explained. “There’s a lot of projects in the community that need done, but need more hands that are readily available. Hosting events such as this (DOC) to get larger groups coming in to help provides an opportunity for these smaller agencies or Parks and Rec groups to get projects done easily to beautify the community and make a difference to people served.”

While in-person and large group DOC activities were on hold in 2020 with the pandemic, Keltner said she was looking forward to bringing the annual event back in full force this year.

“All of our projects were outdoors with smaller groups of people for everyone’s safety,” she said. “Even though plans have pivoted from week to week (leading up to the actual day), it’s still nice to be able to work with our agencies, companies, individual volunteers and make a difference in our community.”

Keltner said she hopes to expand the volunteer base and opportunities in Monticello in the future.

Added to this year’s DOC was a food drive at Fareway in Anamosa for HACAP. This partnership started in 2019 due to the fact that Keltner works in the same building as HACAP (Broadway Place Annex). Keltner said she’s able to see the needs of the food bank first hand.

“It is a passion of mine to keep food in the homes of our neighbors,” she said. “It’s been a great asset in the community and I always look forward to it (the food drive).”

Keltner said seeing so many people out and about on DOC is heartwarming.

“I take pride being able to organize such a positive event in Jones County,” she said. “Not only am I able to be part of something so great but I’m able to show my children and the younger generations the importance of being community focused.”

DOC is all about community involvement. Keltner said one particular question she gets every year is: “Why is it during the week when I have to work?” Her response: “DOC is geared toward working teams; it is scheduled for a work day.”

She also encourages social groups and families to volunteer on the weekend following DOC, and to reach out to the Volunteer Center for ideas.

“I am happy to help coordinate projects.”

Keltner can be reached at 319-560-0811 or amy.keltner@uweci.org.