Dollar Fresh grocery store offers variety of goods, selections

Last summer, work on the new Dollar Fresh Market property, owned by HyVee, started to take shape as the former Energy building came down.

Now, on Friday, March 4, shoppers lined up outside the store before the 7 a.m. grand opening to be the first to shop in Monticello’s new grocery store.

Dollar Fresh is located at the intersection of E. First Street and N. Main Street.

The nearly 27,300-square-foot store is the 23rd Dollar Fresh to open in Iowa.

Communications Specialist Trinity Hopkey offered the following statement: “It’s designed for smaller communities. Our Dollar Fresh stores serve up an assortment of fresh products at low prices. That includes a full-service selection of grocery items, a bakery section with a variety of goods, a Wall of Value, take-and-heat home meal offerings, and other services. The store also carries Joe Fresh-brand clothing and additional specialty items.”

Store Manager Jim Midcalf and District Manager Amy Kramer were both on hand Friday to greet the public on the store’s first day of operations.

Dollar Fresh employs roughly 35 employees. That includes part-time employees who stock the shelves, to front-end clerks, and the management team.

“In a small store, everyone learns every aspect of the store,” Midcalf said of cross-training.

Kramer said they were able to hire employees from Monticello, Anamosa, and the smaller communities in between.

With a target date in mind, Dollar Fresh was able to hit their mark and open on time.

Midcalf said Monticello fit the bill for the type of community HyVee looks to when it comes to building a Dollar Fresh.

“Small communities could use other outlets for their grocery shopping needs,” he said. “We offer an alternative when it comes to competition.”

Kramer said there are no criteria when it comes to the small-town communities Dollar Fresh pinpoints.

“It’s not about population size; it’s whether they deem there is a need,” added Midcalf.

That need, Kramer said, could be meals to-go, price impacts, a variety of fresh produce, fresh meat, as well as general merchandise.

“It’s another place for people to shop,” she said.

“The needs and the demands will be based on the community,” said Midcalf.

Dollar Fresh also sells health and beauty products, clothing, home goods, toys, seasonal products, and more.

“We have a large format and larger variety of cost-friendly items,” expounded Midcalf.

Aside from shopping inside Dollar Fresh, you can also shop online. Dollar Fresh will be inserting their ad inside the Shoppers’ Guide every week, allowing customers to stay up on their latest deals and specials.

Dollar Fresh will be open seven days a week, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Both Midcalf and Kramer emphasized the fact that they will be open on Sundays. They will have limited hours on Thanksgiving; they’ll be closed Christmas Day.

Kramer said there has been a lot of excitement in the air leading up to opening day. As customers walked in for the first time, she said they were wowed by the product selections.

“We take pride in our overall appearance and format,” she said.

“The key is that we’ve been able to bring a revitalization to this intersection with a new building,” noted Midcalf of a thoroughfare in the community. “It’s a nice, clean fresh look to shop. People are surprised by the items here; some they didn’t know we had.”

Midcalf, who resides in the Marion area, has been with the company for three months. He has 25 years of retail experience and leadership with big box stores.

“This gave me the opportunity to work in a smaller community and provide an outlet for people in Monticello and the surrounding communities,” he said.

As things progress, Midcalf said they plan to offer events at the store, perhaps bring in food trucks to serve customers.

“We want to be a part of this community,” he said.