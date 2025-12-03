Downtown fire impacts several businesses, residents

“If you were here yesterday (Saturday, March 8) it was completely full. Now there's nothing. The Honeybee is OK. I just want you to focus on Denise's (Zirtzmans and Ardusers) family and the Payne family, the other businesses. I was just getting started, but we still have other businesses to worry about,” shared Sarah Lagunes-Kraus, owner of The Honeybee Boutique.

“It was very frightening in the beginning and all around. That is my livelihood. That was my parents’ business,” said Denise (Zirtzman) Arduser, who owns two of the buildings along E. First Street in downtown Monticello.

“Cliff’s is closed and we’re retired. I’ve been wanting to retire for a while; the fire made our decision faster. As of now, we’re closed; our future is unknown,” said Brad Payne, who owned Cliff’s Radio and TV, along with his father, Cliff Payne.

At around 3:40 p.m. on Saturday, March 8, the Monticello Fire Department (MFD) was paged out for a fire in the 200 block of E. First Street in downtown Monticello. The block is home to not only four businesses, but a few upper-story apartment renters, too.

That afternoon, Lagunes-Kraus was hosting a spring open house at her business, The Honeybee. She also welcomed the Monticello Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors that morning. She was blessed with a great turnout of customers throughout the day.

By 3:30 or so, she had one remaining customer in her store.

“I asked her (Renee Adams) if it seemed like it was getting hazy in the store,” recalled Lagunes-Kraus while sharing an update on the situation Sunday afternoon, March 9. “She said no, not really. It just smelled like a wood-burning stove.”

Lagunes-Kraus said she knew Cliff Payne, whose building is next door to The Honeybee, had done some woodworking in his store in the past.

“I didn't think anything of it,” she said.

But when she walked around her counter, she noticed smoke “billowing in from under the floor.”

That’s when Lagunes-Kraus ran outside and noticed that Cliff’s TV was full of smoke inside.

“You couldn’t see anything in there,” she said.

She immediately called 911 and relayed the situation to the Jones County Dispatch Center. Then she called Arduser, owner of not only her building, but the building next door that houses Neighbor Insurance, a business owned by Tony Harmon.

Arduser’s brother, Keith Zirtzman, resides in the Zirtzman family’s old apartment above The Honeybee.

Adams and Andrea Dunlap, who happened to be walking downtown with her dogs, immediately starting helping Lagunes-Kraus pull out as much inventory as they could from her store to save it from the smoke that was filling her store.

“Renee and Andrew and I got everything out, everything,” she said. “We shoved it all into Renee's car. In and out, in and out as fast as we could. Eighty-five percent of my inventory is OK. I'll have to have it dry-cleaned.”

Monticello Fire Chief Joe Bayne said by the time the department arrived downtown, the windows on the front of Cliff’s TV were already darkened from the amount of smoke inside the building.

“I immediately called for more help,” Bayne said of needing mutual aid.

In all, four fire departments were on scene throughout the early evening and into the night: Monticello, Cascade, Anamosa, and Dyersville. There were 64 firefighters ready to help at a moment’s notice, 25 of them from the MFD.

“They were all paged within us being on scene for 15 minutes,” he said. “It was all reactionary.”

Of those 64, 15 to 18 firefighters were staged in the back of the block in the alley.

Bayne said due to the fact that they were dealing with two-story buildings, he knew they’d need more manpower. Also, the MFD does not have a ladder truck, so Dyersville was called in for use of their ladder truck.

The fire was determined to be in the basement of Cliff’s TV.

“It took a bit to figure out where it was at,” Bayne said.

Due to the uncertainty of trying to reach the basement, Bayne made the split decision to have his crew cut a hole in the floor and flood the basement with water.

“It was a difficult decision,” he said.

For now, the cause is “undetermined” until insurance companies can come in and assess the situation.

“There is a lot of fire damage in there,” she said of Cliff’s. “About a third of the rafters (floor joists) are burned through, which is why the floor is sagging.

The other three buildings housing Off His Rocker, The Honybee, Neighbor Insurance, and Sarah Hovey Photography all have smoke damage.

“We were able to contain all of the water to Cliff’s side,” Bayne said. “That was a miracle. It’s difficult when you can’t see the fire.”

Bayne said thankfully there were no injuries, which is a big plus. The buildings are all still standing.

The MFD wants to thank all those who brought water and food to the scene for the firefighters.

The MFD was on scene until about 9 p.m. that night, monitoring the situation and trying to assist in getting the smoke out of the buildings as best they could.

Cliff Payne started his business in 1958, working out of the building that was located where the downtown pocket park sits today. Pat First owned an electric motor shop in the 100 block of E. First Street, and Cliff worked out of that same building. In 1975 Cliff and his wife, Gladys, relocated their shop to the 200 block. He started out as an electronic technician in the late-1950s. In the ‘70s, they added microwaves to their inventory. In the ‘80s, it was satellites. More recently, Brad Payne said they were doing electric fence repairs.

“We did a little bit of everything,” he said. “Years ago, Dad and I did everything. I started doing more and more…”

Brad said he actually heard about the fire call from his scanner and beat the police and fire downtown. He saw Lagunes-Kraus working hard to pull her clothes out of her store next door.

He said the fire was a sign that they need to retire and close up shop after all these years.

“This is day-one of my retirement,” Brad said on Monday morning, March 10. “We had a good run.

“At one time, we had five appliance shops and now we only have one standing,” he continued. “Very few do house calls like we did.”

As for the damage to the building, Brad reiterated what Bayne said about it being contained to the basement.

“We think we can repair the floor joists; they can be fixed,” he said. “But we need to wait for insurance.”

Brad said no one was hurt; the buildings are all still standing.

“Things can be repaired. You need to find the good in a situation like this.”

The Paynes also own the building that houses Off His Rocker, owned by Nate Curry. That building also sustained smoke damage. (Curry did not respond to the press for comment on Monday.)

Arduser literally grew up in the building that houses Ther Honeybee today. From 1964 till the early ‘80s, that was home to Zirtzman’s Sweet Shop, owned by her parents, Margaret and Donald Zirtzman. Today, Arduser’s brother, Keith, still lives in the apartment above the store. He was and is still displaced because of the smoke damage inside. He also had two cats; one of which is still missing.

“He is just heartbroken,” relayed Arduser.

Saturday afternoon, Arduser received a text message from Lagunes-Kraus asking if her brother had a wood-burning stove in his apartment because she could smell smoke in her store downstairs.

Moments later, Lagunes-Kraus called Arduser and told her Cliff’s TV was on fire and she needed to get her brother evacuated from his apartment.

“When she told me what was going on and then hung up right away, I was in shock,” said Arduser. “I didn’t know what to do. I was instantly in panic mode. “Everything flashed in front of me; my whole life was spent in that building.” (Arduser was born in 1965, a year after her parents started their business.)

Knowing the ins and outs of that building, it was actually just a month ago that Arduser decided to unblock the interior door that allowed someone in the apartment to get downstairs in case of an emergency. She said she is so glad she did that, in hindsight.

“It had been blocked off for years,” she said. “We just reopened it a month ago.”

Both of Arduser’s buildings have some smoke damage.

Arduser also has two renters above her other building, aside from her brother. They were evacuated Saturday afternoon, but were able to return that evening.

Thanks to Harmon’s immediate work, Arduser said he was able to file insurance claims within minutes on Saturday evening.

By Sunday mid-morning, around 11 a.m., Arduser was granted access to the buildings to assess the situation. Unfortunately, she cannot start the mitigation and clean-up process until work is done to the Paynes’ building.

“So we’re on hold; it’s all up in the air,” she said.

Structurally, though, nothing is wrong with her buildings.

“It’ll be a long process with insurance and SERVPRO,” she said. “I just want to make this better for all of my people (renters).”

Arduser wanted to thank all of the firefighters and law enforcement who answered all of her questions and helped out as much as they could throughout the evening on Saturday.

“They were all so attentive to our needs and questions. They work to tirelessly for us. We’re so grateful for them.”

Lagunes-Kraus opened her business in August. She plans to return…

“The Honeybee will be fine; the Honeybee will be back whenever. I don't know. It'll be a little while,” she told her followers on Facebook. “It could have been a lot worse. There's so much history in these buildings.

“Everybody is OK; nobody is hurt. Everybody is safe. It's a blessing that I was still here, that I made the (911) phone call when I did.”

She said the Monticello community has been so supportive.

“You are all amazing. Monticello is amazing!”

Aside from the four fire departments on scene, also assisting there the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, the Monticello Police Department, and the Monticello Ambulance Service.