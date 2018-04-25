Dr. First looks back on 40-year medical career

Published by admin on Wed, 04/25/2018 - 1:59pm
After 40 years of medical practice, Dr. Philip First is preparing for retirement.
After being diagnosed with a rare form of prostate cancer a few years ago, First, who’s been cancer-free for over a year, said it was just time.
“You just never know…,” he said of a reoccurrence or know what’s to come. He said he wants to spend more time with his children and grandkids, enjoy his music, and enjoy life.
