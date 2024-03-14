Draft pipeline ordinance offers quarter mile setback

Despite no plans to build a CO2 pipeline through Jones County, the county Planning and Zoning Commission has drafted a pipeline ordinance to stay ahead of the game.

During the March 5 board of supervisors meeting, Land Use Administrator Whitney Amos provided an update on the ordinance.

She said the draft ordinance allows for a quarter-mile setback, which applies to all pipeline projects, not just those carrying CO2.

That draft ordinance will come before the board of supervisors at their next meeting.

Amos explained that the setback in the proposed ordinance also applies to any occupied residence and/or structure across the board.

Supervisor Ned Rohwedder was in attendance at the March 4 P&Z meeting. He said the maps that were presented illustrating the quarter-mile setback make it seem as though a pipeline company would have a hard time navigating through the county.

Supervisor Jeff Swisher asked County Attorney Kristofer Lyons if this would open the county to future lawsuits.

Lyons explained that a federal judge would say that ordinances like this cannot be enforced. He said if the state utility board approves permits for CO2 pipelines to come through the state, counties cannot stop it from happening.

"Ultimately it'll be hard," Lyons said of the county standing its ground. "Regardless of what passes, we'll get sued."

He told the supervisors that some counties have paused their pipeline ordinances for the time being, awaiting a ruling from the federal County of Appeals.

Supervisor John Schlarmann asked if current pipelines would be grandfathered in, despite the setback.

Lyons said existing would be fine, but that any new pipeline construction of any kind would have to abide by the quarter-mile setback rule.

"That would apply to any new pipeline, natural gas, crude oil, etc.," Lyons said. "Not just CO2."

He said the ordinance would most certainly be challenged if the county singled out just CO2 pipelines.

Before the board of supervisors makes a decision on the ordinance, Rohwedder said he'd like to see the GIS maps showing 1,000 feet and 6,600 feet (an eighth of a mile), in addition to the quarter-mile map.