Drive On Main offers simulator golf for all ages

Jones County now has a new indoor golf facility for everyone to enjoy.

Drive On Main, owned and operated by Kathy Dearborn Davies, opened on Feb. 27 and has already seen lots of people come through its doors.

“I’ve hosted an adult birthday party,” Davies said. In addition, groups of high school students from both Monticello and Anamosa have also booked tee times.

Drive On Main is an indoor golf simulator facility with two private spaces for people to play a round of golf, practice their swings, or just have a good time with friends and family.

Davies is a former resident and graduate of Anamosa. She wanted to offer her community something unique without having to travel to enjoy simulator golf.

Davies had been looking at purchasing a nice golf simulator for herself for personal use when the idea came to her to offer the sport to the public.

“I’m a big golfer,” she said of her pastime. “I’ve been a member at Fawn Creek for several years.”

Davies has also golfed on courses all over the country, many of which are featured on the simulators at Drive On Main.

“I did a lot of research online; there’s a lot to consider,” she said of purchasing the right simulator and equipment.

The ceiling-mounted unit, Davies explained, is ideal for both left- and right-handed golfers.

After purchasing the building in downtown Anamosa in December, Davies got to work deciding on the layout and look of her business.

“It’s really a hobby business,” she said of enjoying what she does.

Looking around at the building, she said she was drawn to the former photography studio.

“It was like it was meant for this,” Davies said.

The interior of the building was already pretty finished off. Davies just had to add her own touch and install the simulator screens.

Each simulator offers up to 96 golf course options.

“There are some big names,” Davies shared of prestigious courses. “There’s a lot to choose from.”

Customers are asked to bring their own set of golf clubs; Davies provides the balls, which are designed to correspond with the simulator itself.

Aside from the game, Drive On Main also encourages people to bring their own beverages and food. Each space offers plenty of seating, eating space, a mini fridge, flatscreen TV, and a private bathroom.

“I want this to be a big draw for local businesses,” Davies said of encouraging people to buy from local stores and restaurants when it comes to food and drinks. “You can go out before you play a round of golf or get drinks after.”

She also wanted the rental areas to make people feel as if simply hanging out at home in their own living rooms.

“It’s about creating that social aspect.”

With so many options to choose from in terms of golfing, in addition you can set your own course conditions, too, such as wind speed, weather, clear skies, etc.

“Each is set to play a full 18 holes,” offered Davies, nothing that it takes, on average, an hour for one person to play a full round of golf.

The real-life courses also showcase the bunkers and tee boxes as if one were playing in-person.

“They’re very accurate,” continued Davies.

Customers rent the simulator space per hour, no matter how many people there are.

At the end of the game, each player is given his/her statistics and score card.

“It’s really good for all levels and ages,” Davies said of those pro golfers down to rookies. “You can play singles, couples, or with a group of friends.”

Simulator golf has been population nationwide for a number of years, especially in the off-season. Davies said when COVID hit and clubs shut down all over the country, people wanted a way to continue to play the sport.

“This brought a lot of people to the game,” Davies said of offering simulator golf.

Aside from paying by the hour, Drive On Main also offers lower rates for members.

If customers prefer not to play on a course, there are target games and a driving range available as well.

Drive On Main is located at 105 E. Main St. in Anamosa. You can call 319-462-9070 to book a tee time. It’s open from 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, and noon to 10 p.m. on Sunday.