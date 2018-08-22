Drone technology becoming a reality for Jones Co.

Published by admin on Wed, 08/22/2018 - 9:28am
After expressing interest in exploring drone technology for the Secondary Roads Department, County Engineering Derek Snead invited Steve Zeets with Whirxx in Marion to meet with the Jones County Supervisors to showcase what their company could do.
During the board’s Aug. 14 meeting, Zeets, a licensed land surveyor discussed his background as a civil engineer.
“Our company uses professional land surveyors, people familiar with road design,” he said.
PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in
to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today
!