

Miller, Beckett Kahler, Parks and Recreation Superintendent Shannon Poe, and Oswald watch as the first three ducks cross the “finish line” just beyond the E. First Street Bridge, Aug. 28. The top three winners include: first place, Justin Bader, $700; second place, Amanda Brenneman, $350; third place, Michelle Turnis, $125.



Many Parks and Rec board members and their families were on hand to watch the ducks float down Kitty Creek for the Duck Drop fundraiser.



Parks and Recreation Board Member Josh Brenneman and Director Jacob Oswald wade in Kitty Creek as the ducks slowly float by. Several Park Board members were a part of the action as they assisted in keeping the ducks moving downstream due to the low water current.



Nick Miller, Parks and Recreation board member, releases over 300 rubber ducks into Kitty Creek off the Oak Street Bridge on Aug. 28 for the Duck Drop fundraiser. Proceeds ($2,220) went to the Austin Smith Inclusive Playground Project. (Photos by Kim Brooks)