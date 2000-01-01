

Parks and Rec Board members Katie Farrowe and Matt Garcia (far right) assist Parks and Rec Director Jacob Oswald at the finish line. First place ($360) was Jeremy Rickels; second place ($180), Tiffany Savage; and third place ($90), Brock Ferry. The Duck Drop raised $1,170 for park improvements.



Parks and Rec Board members Nick Miller, Sophie Schemmel, and Andrea Janssen help to rake the ducks downstream. There were 201 ducks entered into the Duck Drop.



A small crowd gathered on the E. First Street Bridge as the ducks finally made their way down Kitty Creek. (Photos by Kim Brooks)