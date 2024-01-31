Dupuy joins Monticello Parks and Rec

There is a new face working for Monticello's Parks and Recreation Department.

In early January, Grace Dupuy of Dubuque started assisting Director Jacob Oswald as the recreation coordinator.

"Monticello reminds me of my hometown back in Dexter and Stuart, Iowa. It's a familiar size."

Dupuy spent time interning with the City of Dubuque during her junior year of college at the University of Dubuque. She interned with the city's recreation department.

"Sports has always been my end-goal," said Dupuy. "I fell in love with the rec side."

Dupuy earned her undergraduate degree from UD in sports marketing management. She is currently working on her master's degree, also from UD, in sports management. She has a minor in business. She plans to graduate in April.

"I wanted to increase my knowledge base in sports management, and I felt this was needed to launch my career and to succeed," shared Dupuy of continuing her education in a field she's quite passionate about.

She said a lot of jobs in this field require a master's degree. But when she took on her internship with the City of Dubuque, it opened a lot of doors.

In high school, Dupuy was active in volleyball, basketball, track, and softball. At UD, she ran track.

While life is busy now, she does enjoy getting outdoors to walk.

With her educational background and work experience, Dupuy has a passion for inclusion in sports and athletic activities.

"It's all about creating healthy habits and active lifestyles," she said.

Since starting her job in Monticello, Dupuy has been getting acquainted with the community and its parks and outdoor spaces that fall under the P&R umbrella. In fact, she spent some time on Willow Trail making a snowman!

"I've never seen a P&R program provide so many parks, trails, and spaces for a community like this," she marveled. "That's something that immediately stood out for me.

"I've loved meeting everyone," continued Dupuy. "Everyone here enjoys being active."

In the mornings, Dupuy sees the tennis and pickleball players utilizing the Berndes Center, as well as those who get their exercise walking around the gym. She's also gotten to know the coaches and parents and kids involved in the P&R youth activities offered through P&R.

In fact, in February, she'll be offering a kickball clinic for kids.

One of Dupuy's first tasks was creating and sending out a coach's packet for soccer, baseball, and softball. The packet contains information about each sport, like a step-by-step learning guide.

"It's meant to make the volunteer coaches more comfortable and more confident (with the sport), and so they feel more supported by P&R," explained Dupuy. "It can also help with retention of coaches."

Aside from the upcoming kickball clinic, P&R also has soccer, softball, and baseball on the horizon.

As Dupuy is still learning the job and tasks ahead of her, she said she'd like to see some more adult rec leagues offered in the future, spanning several different sports.

"This way, people can become familiar with them and want to play," she said.

Working in Dubuque, Dupuy is quite familiar with Miracle League Complex, an all-inclusive ballfield and playground for children and adults of all abilities. This can be equated to the Austin Smith Inclusive Playground here in Monticello, which is overseen by P&R.

"It's been fun getting to know people and the amenities offered here," she said. "I look forward to further providing for the community."

Dupuy and her fiancé live in Dubuque with their German Shepherd "Rocky."

She enjoys walking their dog, reading, coloring, and doing paint-by-numbers.