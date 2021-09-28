Dutcher takes plea deal, sentenced to life in prison

On Wednesday, Sept. 15, Michael Dutcher, one of two Anamosa State Penitentiary (ASP) inmates involved in the March 23 murder of two employees, was sentenced to consecutive sentences of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Additionally, he was sentenced to 25 years in prison for two additional felony counts.

The sentencing took place in the Jones County Courthouse. Dutcher changed his pleas from not guilty due to self-defense to guilty. He also agreed to a plea deal in which he would serve his sentences in the State of Missouri.

Representing the State of Iowa in the matter was Jones County Attorney Kristofer Lyons and Assistant Attorney General Scott Brown. Representing Dutcher were his attorneys Sarah Hradek and Quint Meyerdirk.

Judge Fae Hoover presided over the sentencing.

Dutcher pleaded guilty to four felony charges:

• Count 1, first degree murder in the death of Corrections Officers Robert McFarland

• Count 2, first degree murder in the death of Nurse Lorena Schulte

• Count 3, 2nd degree kidnapping of ASP employee Lorie Matthes

• Count 4, attempted murder of ASP inmate McKinley Roby

“This is an important day for all involved. This is a very sober occasion and I would ask that everyone continue to treat the proceedings with great decorum,” asked Hoover.

In the judge’s sentencing order, Dutcher would be required to serve at least 70 percent of each of the 25-year sentences. He also has to be $150,000 in victim restitution to both the estates of McFarland and Schulte, as well as $306.30 in medical costs for Matthes, and a total of $234,632.03 related to medical expenses and security for Roby while at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics recovering from his injuries.

“In court has determined that in order to provide some bit of solace to the families, there’s nothing that the court can do to undo what happened on March 23,” expressed Hoover,” and there’s nothing, quite frankly, that this court can do, Mr. Dutcher that I would imagine wouldn’t be any worse than what you have to live with every day.”

During the proceedings, 11 victim impact statements were read either by family members of the four victims or on behalf of those impacted by the attack at the ASP.

Those 11 who spoke include: Sara McFarland, wife of Robert McFarland; Colton Apfelbeck, step-son of Robert McFarland; Casen McFarland, son of Robert McFarland; Cathie McFarland, mother of Robert McFarland; Kayleen LaPointe, sister of Robert McFarland; David McFarland, brother of Robert McFarland; Stephanie and George Schulte, parents of Lorena Schulte; Isabel Schulte, sister of Lorena Schulte; Gretchen Dixon, sister of Lorena Schulte; Lorie Matthes (impact statement read by Mary Roche); McKinley Roby (impact statement read by Ed Cumming with the Department of Corrections).

Hoover explained to Dutcher that the state had the task of proving the fact that he aided and abetted alongside his co-defendant Thomas Woodard when it came to committing the crimes they did on March 23. The state also had to prove that Dutcher used a dangerous weapon (a hammer) and acted with malice (a state of mind which leads one to intentionally do a wrongful act to the injury of another, or in disregard for the rights of another out of actual hatred or an unlawful purpose).

Hoover then went over the details of the crimes committed, specifically Dutcher’s involvement in kidnapping Matthes. He admitted to luring her from a hallway into the ASP breakroom where Dutcher and Woodard were attempting to escape from. He admitted that his intent was to confine her so she didn’t interfere with their planned escape. He also admitted to holding her hostage while armed with a hammer.

Regarding the injuries inflicted on Roby as he attempted to provide aid to the ASP employees, Dutcher admitted to assaulting him.

“During the planning of the escape, did the other inmate involved (Woodard), not Mr. Roby, tell you that he intended to kill someone or take someone hostage during the escape if it was necessary to complete the escape?” asked the judge.

Dutcher simply said, “Yes.”

He further admitted to striking Roby on the head with a hammer.

In asking the judge to consider consecutive sentences, Lyons said, “As was the case in the sentencing with Mr. Dutcher’s accomplice, and is still the case today, on March 23, an unspeakable tragedy occurred in the Anamosa Prison. I cannot relate to you or express to you how that impacted the victims. But it’s also had an impact on the community.”

Lyons continued that the state felt the two life sentences were fair, “given the impact it had on the community and given the horrendous acts that took place.”

Dutcher’s attorney, Meyerdirk, asked for his sentences to run concurrently.

“In a case like this, your Honor, I feel I should have a whole lot to say,” offered Meyerdirk. “But I know there’s nothing I can say or do to fix this. From a practical standpoint, it doesn’t matter in terms of how these counts and sentences are arranged. It’s a life sentence. A consecutive sentence essentially creates a situation where only one of those counts will ever be served.”

Hoover also allowed Dutcher to speak on his own accord.

“I have nothing,” he said.