E-34 resurfacing project hits a slight snag

During the Aug. 22 Jones County Board of Supervisors meeting, County Engineer Derek Snead brought the board up to speed on the County Road E-34 resurfacing project.

Following a “substantial amount of new grading,” from Fish House Road for about 100 feet, the roadway started to rut.

“We didn’t want to pave over that,” he said.

Prior to the issues, a modified subbase was put down before the paving. Snead admitted they thought it might be a little too soft. However, after it rained the week prior, the ground “tightened up substantially over night.

“They bladed it up and packed it back in. The morning we paved, it started rutting up so we didn’t want to pave over that.”

The unexpected issues, Snead said, won’t hold anything up; the paving will continue as scheduled.

“When the contractor comes back, they’ll skip the spot that we did and continue through the area that we missed,” Snead explained to the board.

Brian Monk with BJ Hauling & Excavating was also called to the project site to do some additional coring of the roadway.

“We’ll re-salvage the modified subbase that we used out there,” Snead said. “The millings are complete. We’re still looking at the paving operation (River City Paving) coming back around the 28th.”

River City has a policy that states if the heat index goes above 93 degrees, they shut down. So, they would not have been doing any paving last week anyway with heat indexes in the 100s.

In other county business:

• The board filed tax liens for delinquent sewer bills for the Fairview sanitary sewer system for two properties. The owners owe $330 each.

The board also filed liens for delinquent sewer bills for the Center Junction water and sanitary sewer systems for five properties. The bills ranged from $366.72 and $391.62.

These tax liens are filed every three months, once a quarter.

“Are we doing as much as we can to penalize these people?” asked Supervisor Joe Oswald.

County Auditor Whitney Hein said the county treasurer charges additional fees and interest as the delinquent bills accumulate.

Supervisor John Schlarmann said state law doesn’t allow water to be shut off to a dwelling that inhabited.

“If you don’t pay Alliant (Energy), they shut you off,” added Supervisor Jeff Swisher.

• The board approved five 2023 applications for Disabled Veterans Homestead Tax Credits, as recommended by the County Assessor.

• The board approved giving authority to McElmeel Excavating & Grading to begin clearing and abating a nuisance located at 23325 Washington St., Anamosa. The contractor could not begin until Aug. 15 to provide time for the owner to clean up the property themselves.

Hein informed the board that no work had been done.

Swisher said a sheriff’s deputy would need to accompany McElmeel on site to avoid any confrontations with the owners.

“It’s sad it had to come to this,” commented Swisher.

The contract calls for the foundation of the home to be fully removed, with grading and seeding of the property.

• The board abated property taxes on three parcels within the City of Monticello that were acquired by the city.

• Hein and the board discussed the particulars concerning a lease agreement between the county and the Jones County Amateur Radio Club for the placement of a radio tower on county-owned property. The tower will be built off the driveway leading into landfill (Solid Waste).

The board felt good with a five-year lease at the cost of $1 a year.

Hein offered to visit with the Club to draft a lease for the board to formally approve.

• The board appointed Stephanie Musser, the new Emergency Medical (EM) services manager at Jones Regional Medical Center; and Brandon Kent, with Anamosa Area Ambulance, to the EMS Advisory Council. They replace Sheila Frink and Jill Parham.