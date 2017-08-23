E911 investigating cell phone emergency coverage

Nearly everyone has a cell phone these days. For some people, their cell phone is their only way to contact people, or contact 9-1-1 in case of an emergency. Landline phones are becoming a thing of the past.

That’s why Gary Schwab, Jones County’s E911 coordinator, is looking into a program that will benefit those with cell phones in emergency situations, as well as the Jones County Dispatch Center.

“I’m looking into programs to enhance 911 cell phone capabilities,” explained Schwab.