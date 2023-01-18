Earlier Commencement proposed for 2024

The tradition of holding Monticello High School Commencement on the Sunday of Memorial Day might be coming to an end, starting next year.

The Monticello School Board is scheduled to vote on the 2023-24 school calendar at its Jan. 23 meeting, and among the biggest changes would be holding Commencement a week earlier, Sunday, May 19, 2024.

Prior to voting on the new calendar, a public hearing will also be held Jan. 23 for those who wish to address the board about it.

Such a change would not affect the Class of 2023 Commencement, which is still scheduled for Sunday, May 28.

Keeping Memorial Day weekend open for families, and the possibility of improved teacher attendance at Commencement were among the reasons board members cited for the move, during its special meeting Jan. 11.

The subject of changing the Commencement came from a parent survey that was recently sent out. High school principal Nick Schauf read the results at the meeting.

The survey, sent to parents of students in grades 8-11, indicated that while most who responded had no strong opinion on any graduation option, the ones who did favored the idea of moving the ceremony a week earlier than the traditional slot. The idea of having Commencement on a weeknight was soundly voted down.

Another change, to the high school daily schedule, was also discussed Wednesday and will also be voted upon Jan. 23.

That change involves getting rid of the 90-minute block scheduling that has been in place at MHS for many years, and replacing it with an eight-period schedule, with each class meeting every day, for 47 to 49 minutes.

Schauf, who presented this idea to the board as well, said that other benefits of the change could include better classroom management, more natural breaks for walking or making restroom visits, and the fact hands-on classes such as manufacturing could still be “blocked” by putting two periods together.

In other board business:

• The board approved Mandy Norton to represent it on the Jones County Conference Board.

• The board approved the modified allowable growth request for at-risk/dropout prevention in the amount of $359,234. Most of that funding goes to the Alternative High School.

• The board heard a report from Curt Tauke and Michael Robertson on cybersecurity within the district.

Tauke said the district is adding a requirement for its admin accounts, that users enter a password, then receive a code through their email accounts in order to enter the site. He said this “second gateway” will take some getting used to, but will allow for improved security.

Robertson added that the district has the advantage that cyberattacks can only affect one computer at a time.

• The board heard a report from Jenni Schauf about the possibility of forming a Fellowship of Christian Athletes club within MHS. She said that despite the name, those joining need not be Christian nor athletes, that it is open to everyone.

The proposal will be voted upon at the Jan. 23 meeting. Superintendent Brian Jaeger said it would be “a nice addition to our school and community.”

• The board heard a report from Craig Stadtmueller, representing the Jones Regional Education Center, on the benefits of its college credit courses for high school students, in terms of unique courses, tuition savings for families, and trade certifications that can be attained.

“It’s an extraordinary opportunity for our students, and they’re taking advantage of it,” Stadtmueller said.