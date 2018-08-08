Early satellite voting offered for MCSD bond issue

In just two weeks, a month’s time will remain before the Tuesday, Sept. 11 Monticello Community School District bond vote for a new 5-8 middle school addition at the high school site. In order to boost the number of voters, the district is hosting two early voting opportunities on Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 15 and 16. Satellite voting will take place in the high school commons from 5 to 9 p.m.

