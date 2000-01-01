

Sherri Hunt and Ann Norton gave out free kids’ books at the Easter Egg Hunt as part of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.



Monticello’s Easter Egg Hunt was held April 8 at the MNRC grounds. Grayson Miller made sure to grab as many juice boxes as he could find to fill his Easter bag. His heavy bag was carried by Dad, Nick Miller. Sponsoring the event were MNRC and Rick Meyer State Farm Insurance.



Gemma Westphal and Owen Faust get their picture taken with the Easter Bunny. The MHS BPA group sponsored the visit by the Easter Bunny.



The Schnoor family brought baby goats to the Easter Egg Hunt. Lake Schnoor assists Addison Schmitt as she holds one of the baby goats.



Almost Famous Dance & Gymnastics offered face painting at the Easter Egg Hunt on April 8. (Photos by Kim Brooks)