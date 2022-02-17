ECI, HACAP highlight organizations’ needs in Jones Co.

Sherri Hunt, Cedar/Jones Early Childhood Iowa (ECI) director, and Jane Drapeaux, CEO of HACAP, were both at the Feb. 8 Jones County Supervisor meeting to provide their yearly update to the board and make budgetary requests for Fiscal Year 2023.

Hunt’s request was for $6,000; Drapeaux’s for $32,357.

Hunt has been the ECI director since 2003.

“We focus on the first 2,000 days prior to kindergarten,” she said of their mission, between birth and a child’s first day of kindergarten. “Our role in the community is to pull together community partners, contract for services, and provide a community needs assessment.”

ECI sets its priorities based on early childhood education opportunities, mental health, social and emotional behavior, and dental health.

Aside from requesting funding from the county, ECI also receives funds from DHS and the Iowa Department of Education.

“Our role is to determine how money is spent in the community,” said Hunt. “We bring different entities together to determine what’s best for the kids under 5.”

ECI works with nine different school districts as well.

Some of the programs they support include:

• Dolly Parton Imagination Library

• Shop With a Cop

• Back-to-school supply drive

• Safe Sleep and Safe Transportation

• Preschool scholarships

• Childcare Alliance Response Team (CART)

• Dental services

• Developmental, social, and emotional screenings

“It’s about getting resources out into the community,” Hunt said. “We hope to continue that relationship into FY 2023.”

Hunt manages an organizational annual budget of $315,000. She works 20 hours for ECI, completed home-based.

She writes multiple grants every year to also help support their services, as well as new initiatives.

Since FY 2011, ECI funding has remained relatively status quo, despite costs going up over the last 10 to 11 years.

Hunt said financial support is needed now more than ever before because childcare is in crisis. Lack of childcare is an issue in Jones County; everywhere. She said it also impacts the workforce.

“Childcare needs our support,” urged Hunt. “No other entity solely addresses the needs of our most precious resource (children).”

In Jones County, there are 1,265 children, ages 0-5.

“They are the future of our community,” Hunt said.

Twelve percent of children 0-5 live in poverty.

Supervisor John Schlarmann asked Hunt how people, families, find out about ECI’s services.

“Through our community partners,” offered Hunt. “Through funded initiatives (such as Shop With a Cop).”

Hunt said ECI does so much behind the scenes that many people are unaware of, especially when it comes to their partnerships with other entities such as HACAP, Grant Wood AEA, Jones and Cedar County Extension offices, 16-plus public libraries, and more.

Supervisor Jeff Swisher, who is a former Jones County deputy, said when he was involved in Shop With a Cop, it was an eye-opening experience.

“When you’re with a child going through the store and you think they want a toy and they ask to buy shampoo, it hits you hard,” he recalled.

“Some children ask to buy food, and that’s when we connect those families with other resources,” explained Hunt.

When asked how the money from the county might be used, Hunt said it could go toward any of their programs, but mentioned that ECI is the sole contributor toward the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.

“Our goal is to get away from that,” she said of trying to fund the program through other means. “We run bare bones.”

Last year when Hunt met with the board, there was some discussion about whether Jones or Cedar counties could become a fiscal agent for ECI. Hunt informed the board that the Cedar County Supervisors agreed to become the fiscal agent, saving the organization $2,500 a year. She asked the Jones County Supervisors to consider putting some ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds toward childcare initiatives.

HACAP has been providing services in Jones County for 40-plus years.

Drapeaux said the funding from the county helps to support their Head Start program and services, housed in Anamosa.

“We provide full-day care for a portion of our Head Start children,” she said. “Because parents need to go to work, part-day service generally does not meet the needs of our families.”

HACAP relies on a variety of funding sources, including the Department of Education.

HACAP’s fiscal year ends Sept. 30. In their most recent fiscal year, they served 1,029 households, and 2,522 individuals in Jones County.

“That’s a 3 percent increase from the previous year,” noted Drapeaux.

Their weather stabilization program provides energy assistance and weatherization to homes for low-income people.

“We distributed $348,000-plus in LIHEAP (Low-Income Home Energy Assistant Program) assistance in Jones County to heating providers to keep heat on during the winter time,” shared Drapeaux. “We replaced 10 furnaces, and weatherized two homes.”

HACAP also worked with 97 households in Jones County, providing budget consultation and crisis energy counseling.

HACAP is a Feed America foo bank. They serve seven counties with food distribution, including Jones. There are six food pantries in Jones County, as well as a mobile food bank that services Monticello, Anamosa, Onslow, and Olin. Between the brick-and-mortar food banks and the mobile ones, HACAP distributed 500,000 pounds of food in Jones County in their last year. Drapeaux that is also an increase from the previous year.

HACAP also works with six schools in the county to provide food for Operation Backpack. This is food that is sent home with children over the weekends and holidays.

“We also work with the families to make sure they’re aware of the food pantries in the communities. It’s not just the child who is hungry; it’s the entire family, too,” said Drapeaux.

HACAP’s Family & Community Health Alliance program served 188 families in Jones County. These are services that ECI helps to fund like health screenings and vision services.

HACP also manages the WIC program in both Monticello and Anamosa, serving 200-plus families. They took over the program four years ago from Hillcrest Family Services.

“Our WIC enrollment continues to increase,” said Drapeaux.

There are nine Jones County residents who work for HACAP, with a local payroll of over $320,000 a year.

In 2020, they expanded their services into Dubuque, Delaware, and Jackson counties.