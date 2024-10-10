ECICOG to pursue EPA brownfield grant, could benefit Jones Co.

The Jones County Board of Supervisors heard an update from ECICOG (East Central Iowa Council of Governments) representatives during their Oct. 1 board meeting.

Karen Kurt, executive director, and Alicia Presto, environmental director, were both present to offer updates from their perspective departments.

Supervisor Jon Zirkelbach and Jones County Economic Development Executive Director Derek Lumsden both serve on ECICOG boards.

“So grateful for Jon and Derek, both who have served in leadership roles for our organization,” noted Kurt.

ECICOG serves a six-county region, which includes: Jones, Benton, Iowa, Johnson, Linn, and Washington.

“We love serving our region,” said Kurt. “Both Alicia and I are in our jobs because we're passionate about the whole government and making a difference for the communities where we live.”

Kurt has a special tie to Jones County, with her grandparents having farmed outside of Cascade.

ECICOG employees, Kurt explained, “first and foremost, are planners.

“Most of the people who work for ECICOG, about 20 folks now, have a planning background and do all different types of planning,” she continued.

That planning may involve: Watersheds, economic development, comprehensive planning, transit planning, transportation, etc.

Other than planning, ECICOG also assists its county members with leveraging state and federal funding, technical services, and promoting regional collaboration.

“This is a particularly important service that we provide to our rural counties where you don't really have the staff or expertise to be able to do that,” Kurt said of leveraging funds. “So we really try and work with partners, like Derek (Lumsden), to identify where there might be matches between a federal funding source and need that you have and see if we can match that up and make it happen.”

Presto presented a partnership program to the supervisors: the EPA Brownfields Assessment Coalition Grant. For Fiscal Year 2025, ECICOG plans to apply for the funds to assist with brownfield projects throughout their region.

Presto said the program is identical to the one that’s offered by ECIA (East Central Intergovernmental Association).

The grant is due Nov. 14.

“What we're hoping to do is establish the same program in our region,” she said. “What we're looking for with this particular program is since it's a coalition-type grant, we would need coalition members. So it would be ECICOG and we're looking for two local government partners in order to submit this grant.”

For those unfamiliar with brownfield projects, these are properties that may have the presence or potential presence of a hazardous substance or contaminant.

“This grant would allow us to have funds to be able to help property owners with these assessments,” offered Presto. “With these funds, we'd be able to do the testing on the sites. Or if we need to look at additional funding for clean-up to help us know what we're actually dealing with on the site.”

If Jones County were interested in becoming a coalition member, they’d submit a letter to ECICOG stating their eligibility, as well as formally approve a resolution.

“As far as the responsibilities go, there's not a lot of responsibility with being a coalition member,” said Presto.

If ECICOG is awarded the grant, coalition-member counties must submit an MOA (memorandum of agreement) and designate someone to be a point person.

Presto did not indicate any financial obligations tied to being a coalition member.

There are benefits, however.

“The benefits of being a coalition member is that when we're scoring the sites to decide which ones we'd actually use the funds to do testing or planning with, if you're a coalition member we would make your county a target area,” she said. “The sites within your area would score higher. By being a coalition member, we'd also be committing to funding at least two sites minimum in your area with the grant funding.”

ECICOG has the opportunity to be awarded up to $1.2 million for the region.

“When we're looking at the coalition, would be dedicating at least half of the funding to coalition members and our target areas,” Presto offered. “We were looking at a minimum of having three target areas.”

She told the board that Linn County has expressed interest already.

The board added continued discussion and possible action on this matter to the next board meeting agenda.

“We've been talking with Derek (Lumsden) about sites that you have in the county. It sounds like you still have a lot that could use these funds,” Presto indicated.