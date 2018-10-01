ECIHTF asks county for funding increase

“Your support is appreciated and I hope you continue,” expressed Tracey Achenbach with the East Central Iowa Housing Trust Fund.

Achenbach spoke with the Jones County Supervisors during their Jan. 2 board meeting.

Last year, Jones County contributed $1,555 to the ECIHTF. This next fiscal year, they are asking the county to consider an increase of $1,944 in order to help fund their FY 2019 programming.

In all, the ECIHTF is requesting a total of $8,000 from its participating counties of Benton, Iowa, Jones, and Washington.