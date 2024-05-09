Economic Development dives into tourism data for Jones Co.

What month out of the year sees the most visitors/tourists in Jones County? Do people tend to spend one day or multiple days when they visit Jones County? Where are visitors to Jones County coming from?

The answers to these and questions and many more concerning travel and tourism can be answered thanks to an online data platform now used by Jones County Economic Development (JCED).

At the beginning of the year, Derek Lumsden, executive director of JCED, shared in their quarterly newsletter that they were partnering with Iowa Tourism to gain access to “Arrivalist.”

Arrivalist “tracks data for domestic adults (18 and older) who are traveling at least 50 miles from their home location, spend at least two hours in Iowa, and take up to a 14-day roundtrip. Every day commuters are excluded (from the data). Data is pulled from devices with regular GPS pings and smartphones.”

According to their website, “Arrivalist is the leading location intelligencer platform in the travel industry. We use mobile location datasets to provide actionable insights on consumer behavior, competitive share, media effectiveness, and market trends.”

“Communities throughout Iowa are already using this data in inspire new campaigns and initiatives aimed at attracting more tourism to their downtown businesses and destinations,” offered Lumsden in his newsletter. “The data allows for a number of different metrics.”

This is the first year JCED has partnered with Iowa Tourism for such a project. For a yearly cost of $2,500, JCED has access to so much data.

While a product like this might be better suited for a tourism organization, like the Jones County Tourism Association (JCTA), Lumsden, who sits on that board as well, said at the time this came up, JCTA was transitioning into a new director.

“I can share this data with all of our partners and communities,” offered Lumsden.

JCED also works alongside chambers of commerce, Monticello, IA Main Street, JCTA, businesses, etc.

“That’s one of the reasons we did this,” he said of offering a benefit to JCED’s partners.

Lumsden has also been involved with several projects in the area where data like this would have come in handy, such as trails, Conservation, Parks to People, as well as regional projects.

“This could be a benefit for someone wanting to know where is the best place to build trails,” he suggested.

In diving into the data, Lumsden first pinpointed July 2023. (Arrivalist’s data is two months behind. So we couldn’t review data for July 2024 yet.) Last July, an average of 1.9 people stayed under two nights on Jones County. But that was a 67 percent increase over July 2022.

Also that month, 34.2 percent of those visiting Jones County came for the day. That was down 13 percent from the year before.

In terms of overnight trips, 65.8 percent of travelers stayed overnight. That’s 13 percent more than the year prior.

More people traveled to Jones County on a Friday in July 2023 than any other day of the week.

Then, Lumsden just looked at data for the week of the 2023 Great Jones County Fair. The top five cities visitors came from that week alone include: Cedar Rapids/Waterloo; Des Moines/Ames; Seattle, Wash.; Tacoma, Wash.; and Washington, D.C.

“Over 10 percent came from Seattle and Tacoma,” noted Lumsden.

When you look at the whole year for 2023, July was still the biggest month for tourists in Jones County. That was followed by December and June. Lumsden said knowing this fact, organizations and groups can plan their events around knowing when more people than not might be around.

For 2023, visitors came here from Cedar Rapids; Des Moines; Davenport; La Crosse, Wis.; Le Claire; and Chicago, Ill.

“Daytrips were number-one, followed by a one-night stay,” shared Lumsden. “And the two biggest travel days were Friday and Saturday.”

Arrivalist also allows Lumsden to search data for a specific city.

When looking at visitors to Monticello in 2023 as a whole, overnight stays were up 18 percent. People spent an average of 1.7 nights here. The busiest months were July, June, March and September.

Arrivalist’s data offers so much. You can find out where people are visiting from. How long they’re staying here. The average overnight stays. The day of the week more people are coming here. And the busiest month of the year.

“It won’t tell you how many people are coming here, and it can’t track spending or sales tax,” Lumsden said.

He said having this information now, perhaps stores in one town find that they need to be open later on a particular day of the week to capitalize on those people.

Arrivalist gets its data from cell towers in the area.

“It’s not as invasive as some other data companies,” Lumsden said. “This is done through the state. It’s truly to track tourism and travel.”

To reach out to JCED regarding Arrivalist data or any of the services Lumsden offers, email him at director@jonescountydevelopment.com or call 319-480-7446.