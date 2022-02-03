Economic Development legislative forum hits on quality of life

Jones County Economic Development (JCED) hosted another legislative forum in Anamosa on Feb. 25.

Some of the hot-button issues addressed included collective bargaining rights, IWILL, and childcare.

Only two state legislators were present for the forum: Rep. Lee Hein and Sen. Carrie Koelker.

Bob Gertsen asked the legislators about HF 2405 and 2405 regarding restoring collective bargaining rights for correctional officers, and classifying these employees as public safety workers.

Gertsen’s concerns stem from recent proposed legislation after a press conference was held at the Anamosa State Penitentiary late last week, where two employees were killed by inmates in March 2021.

“I am still gathering information on this,” Hein said. Due to the passing of the state’s tax incentive bill, Hein admitted he has not had time to research the bill.

Hein noted that Gertsen emailed him about the legislation, specifically mentioning health insurance for the families affected by the ordeal.

“That has already been taken care of,” Hein said. “I added an amendment to the Justice Appropriations budget last spring, right after I found out that the families had to give up their healthcare. We got that taken care of right away.

“We also put in a piece that provides education for the children of those deceased, that they can attend the universities here in the state tuition-free,” added Hein.

“In general, do you support them (correctional officers) being seen as public safety workers?” pressed Gertsen.

“Yeah, I would,” offered Hein. “Unfortunately, the author of those bills (Rep. Todd Prichard) filed them after the deadline. I don’t why you would wait. If you want a bill to be considered, it needs to be filed before the first funnel. They were filed this week.”

Gertsen said the bills were also co-sponsored by an Iowa State Trooper.

“I don’t even know these files, to be honest,” admitted Koelker. “We see over 2,000 bills. I’d have to look into it, the details, and mechanics.”

In terms of collective bargaining, Koelker offered, “We’re not going to be opening that can of worms any time soon.”

Tim Fay asked about the status of funding IWILL (Iowa’s Water & Land Legacy) for natural resources and outdoor recreation.

Koelker said funding for the program was included in the Senate’s original tax bill. But the bill that the Governor will likely sign this week does not.

“There were three tax plans,” she said of the Senate, House and Governor. “The only component that you’re talking about was included in the Senate plan.”

She advised, though, that conversations are ongoing concerning the funding of IWILL.

“It has some work to do,” added Koelker of the way in which the program spends its funding. “I don’t think voters went to the box and yes, please increase my taxes. It’s a pretty large chunk of money.

“I’m obviously a supporter of IWILL,” continued Koelker. “I know it’s a quality-of-life issue. But I also don’t believe that they need an open checkbook to the tune of $240 million every year.”

She said if the legislature “rearranged” the funding, it would bring that down to about $160 million.

“My understanding is the current proposal would send 60-some percent of that funding every year to nutrient reductions,” Fay said.

Hein and Koelker were unsure of that idea.

“The constitutional part of IWILL says that once we raise the sales tax, three-eighths of a cent will be dumped into the IWILL fund,” explained Hein. “How you spend it, is in the code. Currently there are seven different ways to spend it. The code needs to be looked at and, I think, narrowed down.”

Jan Hoag with the Monticello Development Corporation asked about any bills that might help ease the childcare situation in Iowa and competitive wages.

“I wish it was only daycare challenges we were dealing with,” Koelker said. “Workforce issues are everywhere.”

She said some childcare bills were passed during the last legislative session to provide a stepping stone into this session. She said they did pass a bill concerning in-home daycares, allowing those providers to increase the number of slots they can take on.

“It’s optional; it’s nothing that is required,” warned Koelker.

“It’s a huge issue,” echoed Hein. “It’s not just a Monticello issue; it’s statewide.”

Hein offered that he recently met with and sat down with JCED Executive Director Derek Lumsden regarding childcare.

“He gave me some ideas on a substitute pool,” he said of Lumsden suggestions. “But the biggest thing is getting background checks. I’m kind of against a brick wall (with this idea). I still think there is a way to do it and we’re going to keep pursuing this so we can still keep childcare costs low.”