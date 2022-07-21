Economic Development remains busy throughout the county

Jones County Economic Development Director Derek Lumsden has certainly been busy as evident by his update with the Jones County Supervisors during their July 12 board meeting.

Lumsden not only does work across the county, but he sits on boards and committees throughout the Eastern Iowa region, which ultimately benefit Jones County. One of those boards is Prosperity Eastern Iowa, based out of Dubuque.

Lumsden explained he's working with the Grant Wood region and the City of Dyersville concerning the Field of Dreams expansion project and MLB game. These events will no doubt attract a lot of people to the area, including Jones County.

Lumsden is offering his support for a DRA grant application to find a way to attract tourists throughout the region.

"We need to have a regional tourism plan," said Lumsden. "We need to utilize everything when bringing people into the region."

Also associated with the region, Lumsden is working on securing extended funding for the Parks to People program the state implemented several years ago. P2P, as it became known as, encompassed Jones, Jackson, and Dubuque counties.

P2P ended on June 30. Lumsden said he wants to see the funding for various projects extended another two or three years.

"We need to continue these projects," he said of ideas already in the hopper for various county and city parks. "There is a lot of support from all three counties."

The word on extending P2P will be determined later this year.

Lumsden is also involved with ECICOG, which is working on wrapping up its strategic plan, which is updated every five years.

Several public hearings and public input workshops took place throughout Jones County.

"The final report is being reviewed," offered Lumsden. "ECICOG will approve it in August, and we'll push it out in September. This will help us plan for the region and go after region-wide grants."

Some of the local needs that have come about from the hearings include childcare, entrepreneurship, and tourism.

On the topic of planning, Lumsden has met with the Jones County Planning and Zoning Commission on their zoning plan. He told the supervisors he was concerned about the potential for development in and around the unincorporated areas being taken out of the plan. He submitted his concerns to Land Use Administrator Michele Lubben because Lumsden was unable to attend the P&Z public hearing.

On the topic of housing, Lumsden said it continues to be an issue in Jones County, notably affordable housing.

"Low-to-moderate income is different than subsidized (housing)," Lumsden pointed out. "We need to make that distinction."

He said housing at a cost of $100,000 to $150,000 is lacking.

Lumsden shared that workforce housing applications have been submitted to the state for housing units in both Cascade (the Jones County portion) and Monticello.

The issue of childcare never goes away. Lumsden continues to work with childcare providers on tackling their main concerns, as well as with parents and businesses.

He said that the providers are disappointed with the state regarding a funding program to build new childcare centers rather than assist in adding to the employment at current facilities. More employees would mean the ability to accept more children.

JCED is also overseeing the Jones County Young Professionals organization.

"We want to do more to entice and enhance young professionals to stay in Jones County," he said of the 40-and-under group.

The group has held informational events, as well as social engagements. In August, they have a float on the Wapsipinicon River planned, which will also be a river clean-up opportunity.

Deb Brown with SaveYour.Town was in Jones County last June, working with JCED to identify what small communities might be missing. This was an initiative through Limestone Bluffs RC&D. While Brown was here, she met with leaders in four towns: Onslow, Wyoming, Oxford Junction, and Olin.

Onslow is now working on planning fundraisers to raise money for new Christmas decorations. Wyoming and Oxford Junction both received catalyst grants for various downtown projects, including upper-story housing. Wyoming also secured a new Mexican restaurant: Lalo’s Mexican Bar & Grill. Olin established a committee to raise money for a new splash pad.

Lumsden has also been meeting with folks working on the Scotch Grove community visioning project. This will ultimately determine various modes of transportation in and around Scotch Grove such as walking, biking, and ATV trails.

“It’s about putting Scotch Grove back on the map,” noted Lumsden. “Bringing Scotch Grove back into the conversation for non-local people.”

Lumsden has been staying in contact with people in Cascade concerning plans for a new library.

“Quite a few Jones County residents go there,” he told the board, noting his family, too. “It’d be nice if they had more space. We’re looking at different funding sources to sustain the project.”

Lumsden was/is also involved in several Monticello projects: Dollar Fresh, the renovations to the former Compadres building/The Glass Tap, and the city’s new sewer plant.

In Anamosa, he worked with the city and building/business owners on the downtown façade catalyst grant projects. With the south side buildings finishing up, Lumsden said there is so much more interest that they are splitting the north side into two phases: 13 buildings for phase two, and then another 10 buildings for phase three.

In general, every week, Lumsden can be heard on KMCH Radio out of Manchester. He speaks to various economic development projects in Jones County.