ECR named DAP of Disability Services System

On June 30, the 32 MHDS (Mental Health and Disability Services) regions across the State of Iowa will cease to exist. Jones County is part of the East Central Region (ECR).

House File (HF) 2673, which is now law, does away with the 32 regions and creates behavioral health districts and brain health/substance use districts.

The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) oversees the new districts.

Jones County is going from a nine-county MHDS region to a 14-county behavioral health district with a population of over 1 million people. (The ECR had a population of about 600,000.)

Last fall, Mae Hingtgen, the CEO of the ECR applied for the role of ASO (administrative services organization), in partnership with the CEO of a neighboring region. In January, HHS announced they would hire one organization to oversee all of the districts rather than have an ASO within each district.

Primary Care Association out of Des Moines is now managing all behavioral health districts.

Last week, though, it was announced that HHS planned to award the ECR the role of disability access point (DAP) for District 7, which include Jones County.

“Beginning July 1, ECR will serve as the primary access point for people with disabilities, their families, and caregivers,” states the press release. “This designation underscores ECR’s commitment to providing equitable and person-centered services across all regions of Iowa.”

“The difference here from behavioral health is one ASO for the state,” said Hingtgen. “For the DAPs, there are four regions who have been assigned seven districts; four of us will cover the entire state instead of one.”

She said services that the MHDS region offered should remain the same, for the most part.

“The ASO, from what we’ve been told by HHS, has been directed that they will honor the contracts that the regions have for a period of one year,” shared Hingtgen. “So services themselves shouldn’t change. It’s been my goal all along, when people walk into services on July 1 that they don’t notice any difference.”

However, she said the eligibility standards will change.

“They’re changing standards of expectation of services to try and make services more equitable across the entire State of Iowa,” explained Hingtgen. “As far as how services are changing, I’d like to say in the ECR, we have a very healthy menu and array of services. So people in the ECR will hopefully see that same level. There will be people in other parts of the state who didn’t have as many services as we have because we are very service-rich, they will see an increase in the number of services available for them.”

As the DAP, the role includes:

• Ensuring equitable access to long-term services and supports throughout the district

• Providing Information and Assistance and Options Counseling to connect individuals with local providers and services

• Serving as a member of Iowa’s Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) Network and collaborating with the statewide ADRC Technical Assistance Call Center

• Working closely with local leaders and systems to address the unique needs of individuals with disabilities in their communities

“Our responsibility will be to do assessment and planning, to see what are the needs for disability services in all 15 counties of District 7; to create a district plan,” Hingtgen offered. “Those are broad, general things. Very specifically, we will be asked to provide information and referrals to people with disabilities and their caregivers to help them understand what services are available.”

The ECR employed many staff from all nine counties it served. Hingtgen said she hopes those same employees can stay on under this new designation as DAP.

“We are still in contract negotiations with HHS for the DAP contract,” she said. “It’s going to depend a lot on the total amount in that contract and the intention of HHS as far as the responsibilities and our ability to staff that with the amount of money that we are awarded in the contract.”

Serving as the DAP, the biggest benefit to the clients, caregivers, and providers of the ECR, and Jones County, is that they will continue to be working with people they are familiar with, including Hingtgen.

“We have so many outstanding staff; people who have been with their counties for 20-plus years,” acknowledged Hingtgen. “Not only do our employees offer that institutional knowledge, but we also have the relationships: relationships with providers, relationships with clients. We can ensure that continuity of care, through this transition, as well as continue to provide really excellent advocacy and coordination for people with disabilities as the DAP.”

Every year, the ECR updates its priority initiatives they intend to carry out. Hingtgen said those won’t change; in fact, they are reaffirming two of their most important initiatives…

“Number one, we will continue to do the work that we have done for the past 11 years with as much commitment and integrity as we’ve always done it as we go through this transition,” she said. “Number two, we will really want to make sure that we’re a good transition partner. That means with the ASO, as well as with HHS, as we navigate ending, officially, as the region, but beginning as the DAP. We want to make sure that services do remain the same for the people that we see in our area.”