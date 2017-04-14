Edinburgh Folk Fest



There were several WWI Cavalry Re-enactors on hand at the Edinburgh Festival to talk about the weaponry and equipment used during the war. From left are Ward Brown (on his horse Buddy), Gaile Brown, Steven Platteter, and Brian Pittman. Pittman is the grandson of former Monticello resident Carl Seehusen.



Steve Hanken addressed the crowd during the Edinburgh Fest about Iowa’s involvement in WWI. Hanken cited many articles written in the Monticello Express and Anamosa Journal Eureka about what was taking place overseas during the war. Hanken, who is a fifth generation German, said many people in Jones County had relatives who were Germans during the war. We have an incredible German heritage in this area. “The war affected so many people at home,” he said. “There was nothing great about the ‘Great War.'"



Dick Peters spoke about the history of WWI, as he grew up during that era. The Edinburgh Festival honored the 100th anniversary of WWI. He said WWI was a terrible time for America. “The civilians were hurt the most,” he said. “They were called upon to sacrifice on both sides.” WWI involved 24 nations, and Peters said it was a time “we don’t ever want repeated.”



Doug Blackwolf of Stockport, Iowa, showed off his blacksmith skills during the Edinburgh Folk Festival on Aug. 27. Blackworlf made stamped metal jewelry pieces that were sold during the event. (Photos by Kim Brooks)