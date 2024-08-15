This year, Jones County’s Edinburgh Pioneer Village celebrates 50 years.

In 2023, the Jones County Historical Society marked 60 years.

The annual Edinburgh Folk Festival, which will be held on Sunday, Aug. 25, will mark both milestone anniversaries.

The anniversary of Edinburgh is noted by the construction of the first building there, known as the “Norlin Building,” in 1974. This building, which is now heated and air-conditioned thanks to donations, was the original museum building. This building holds family genealogy materials; county tax records; county plat books; antique clothing, textiles, and household items.

The Historical Society was formed on July 16, 1963. A notice was placed in the Monticello Express in May 23, 1963, inviting “all interested parties” to attend a meeting with the attempt to form a historical society. The meeting, led by Gus Norlin of Monticello, took place in the Community Building. The notice stated: “We, at this time, appeal to all persons in possession of historical items or knowledge of early Monticello or Jones County to be present at this meeting.”

On June 14, 1963, minutes were recorded for the first unofficial meeting of the Historical Society, with 20 people present. There, Norlin was named temporary chair. Other temporary officers included: Bill Corbin, Joe Gierhart, Gladys McNeilly, and Glenn Russell.

“You could probably attribute the start of the Historical Society to Mr. (Gus) Norlin,” said current member Mark Doll. “I was always impressed with him as being someone who was knowledgeable. In fact, he authored a lot of our newsletters early on. He had an interest and wanted to document a lot of things that happened in the county.”

“If you go way back, there is some talk about old settlers who would get together but there was never a museum in Jones Counity,” added current member Jim Christianson.

According to the Historical Society’s website, the group formed with the “interest in compiling a new edition of county history, which was last completed in 1910. They also wanted to raise enthusiasm for some kind of museum to house items of historical value that would otherwise be lost to posterity.”

Today, the officer include: Jim Christianson, president; Mark Doll, vice president; Joyce Fishwild, secretary; and Byron Freese, treasurer.

The construction of the “Norlin building” is named as such because of the contributions of the Norlin family toward the Historical Society and Edinburgh Pioneer Village, which continue today.

“Tom and Peggy Norlin are active out here and still do a lot of maintenance,” credited Christianson.

Edinburgh was Jones County’s very first county seat where the courthouse was located.

“Everybody wanted a courthouse in their town,” said Christianson. “Brings in lots of money. So let’s have it right in the middle of the county, so everybody has to travel the same distance to get to court.”

The site of the Village was former county farm ground.

“I’d think the county was pretty pleased to donate it because this place was going to be maintained,” Doll said. “County farms were going out of style in the ‘70s.”

Today, Edinburgh is home to 14 different structures and buildings:

• The Norlin Building/Main Museum

• Small museum building

• One-room school house

• Log cabin

• This Old House

• Dr. Joslin’s Office

• Railroad depot

• The Lemmer log cabin

• Pioneer Church

• Blacksmith shop

• Veterinary and dentist office

• Machine shed

• Machinery row

• Picnic shelter

The Edinburgh Cemetery is not located within the Pioneer Village, but does honor the original location of Edinburgh.

“They wanted a secure place to store artifacts,” noted Christianson of the Norlin Building. “Now it seems like every little town has a museum, kind of like a library.”

“We’re a little more appreciative of the past,” added Doll.

The Historical Society not only manages and cares for the Village, but hosts three annual events there:

• Folk Festival

• Pancake Breakfast

• Safe trick-or-treat

“For one or two years, we had an all-school reunion,” noted Freese of an event that was held in the early 2000s.

The Historical Society not only welcomes visitors on Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m., May through the beginning of October, but they open up for school groups and other organizations, too.

“One year when a German group came through, we saved some oats and did a threshing demo for them,” recalled Freese, who doesn’t live far from the Village. “One time our blacksmith, Paul Rohrbacker, had some Scouts come out. He helped them make something for a merit badge.”

At the end of June every year, the Jones County Amateur Radio Club holds their Field Day at Edinburgh.

Edinburgh is home to so much Jones County history; you could spend hours and days sifting through the wealth of information and taking in the items that hold so much history: military items, household items, items made and patented in Jones County, atlases. old plat books, family genealogy books, period clothing, postcards, pictures, scrapbooks, etc.

All of the displays are meant to be permanent.

“It has to have a little history on it,” Doll said of accepting donated items today. “Any given Sunday when we’re working here, someone will drive in and ask us about a certain person or family. We count on this guy (Freese) to know where that information is at. Being the people who are on the Historical Society, it’s tough to turn down something if you have the opportunity to preserve it. That’s what it all revolves around.”

The Jones County Historical Society is a 501(c)3 non-profit. Donations are welcome.

You can also become a member. Families are $10; individuals, $5.

The Edinburgh Pioneer Village is located at 13838 Edinburgh Rd.