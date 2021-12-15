Eibens purchase and re-open former Scotch Grove church

The last service held at the Scotch Grove Presbyterian Church, located on 95th Avenue, was Nov. 22, 2020.

Now, just over a year later, the building and property has been purchased and turned into the Scotch Grove Country Church. The first service since re-opening will be held on Saturday, Dec. 18, at 4 p.m.

On July 23 of this year, Wayne and Shirley Eiben of rural Monticello purchased the church. Wayne had been actively attending the Scotch Grove church for roughly 20 years. He and Shirley had been going to that church for seven years together.

“We started pursuing interest one month after it closed,” shared Wayne. “I worked on repairing the front steps, which were deteriorating. It (the church) also needed some upkeep, someone to take care of it.”

“They just closed it up and waited,” added Shirley of finding new owners.

Aside from exterior work, the kitchen also needed a new ceiling. Wayne said a new septic system was part of the purchase deal.

When the Scotch Grove church closed, the Eibens started attending SS. Peter & Paul Lutheran Church in rural Monticello, part of the county where Shirley is from.

“Too many churches have had to close or sit empty,” Wayne said of not wanting to see that be the case here.

Wayne’s mother, Laura Eiben, passed away on Nov. 30 at the age of 92. On Dec. 4, the family held her funeral service inside the Scotch Grove Country Church, with Pastor Frank Shepherd officiating. Shepherd was a student pastor at Scotch Grove for a few years before he was hired by the Peace United Church in Monticello.

“She always asked about this church,” said Wayne of his mother.

Shirley said Laura was fond of Pastor Shepherd because he always took the time to visit with her when she was in the nursing home.

“This is such a neat old church,” marveled Wayne. “We wanted to provide people with a place to worship and have a church to come to.”

The Country Church will be a non-denominational church, open to all.

As for the renaming of the church, Shirley said the country is exactly where the church is located.

“It’s a family in a country church,” she said.

Wayne said one of his favorite memories was hearing former state representative Andy McKean sing “The Old Country Church.” The song inspired him to re-name the church.

The Eibens said, at first, they’ll have a couple of services a month with guests serving from the pulpit. The Dec. 18 service will welcome Dr. Tim Slemmons from the University of Dubuque Theological Seminary. The Saturday, Jan. 8 service will include John Eiben, Wayne’s son, who serves at a church in Hopkinton.

Special music on Dec. 18 will be provided by McKean, whose family has been connected to the Scotch Grove church for quite some time.

The Bible associated with the church was printed in 1859, and brought to the church in 1862.

“It has so much history,” noted Wayne.

To commemorate the re-opening, Wayne will carry that Bible back into the sanctuary on Dec. 18 and place it in its empty spot on the altar.

Kayla Kauder, originally of Cascade, started playing the piano at the church when she was 14. Now in college, Kauder will return from Platteville, Wis., to once again offer her services.

An offering will be available at the back of the church following the services.

“I’d like to see this church carry its own weight and not come out of our pocket,” said Wayne.

Shirley said they wanted to buy the church to keep it alive, noting its history in rural Jones County, dating back to the 1840s, when the congregation formed.

“Over the years, they’ve had so many ministers here,” she said.

It’s not just the church itself that holds so much history, but the Scotch Grove Cemetery, too, which is located next to the church.

“People come here to find their ancestors graves,” said Shirley.

When the church closed its doors, Wayne recalled that several people removed family heirlooms from the church, including decorations and hymnals. The couple did what they could to provide a Christmas tree and a wooden Nativity scene for the front of the church when they welcome guests again.

As for why they chose to host Saturday services, the Eibens said they didn’t want to compete with Sunday morning services at other area churches.

“It’s something different,” Wayne said.

In the summertime, services will move to 5 p.m.

“We can help people who are maybe not connected to a church family,” offered Shirley.

Wayne also has several ideas for the acre and a half of ground behind the church, perhaps selling Christmas trees or pumpkins on site for the holidays.

A Facebook page for the Scotch Grove Country Church is in the works, allowing the public to stay up to date on upcoming services.