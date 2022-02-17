EIRUSS requests $15,000 from county for negative budget

For Fiscal Year 2022, the Jones County Board of Supervisors approved a $15,000 funding request from EIRUSS. At the time, the board stipulated that the finds had to go toward equipment purchases to fix the issues associated with the Fairview wastewater system.

During the board’s Feb. 8 meeting, Kelly Deutmeyer, executive director of ECIA (East Central Intergovernmental Association), which manages EIRUSS, visited with the board via Zoom regarding their FY 2023 funding request and the ongoing issues with the Fairview and Center Junction water/wastewater systems.

Again, EIRUSS is requesting another $15,000 from the county to go toward their loss of revenue. Rather and continue to increase user fees associated with the two systems in Jones County, Deutmeyer said they are asking the county to assist in the matter.

“We need help to supplement and decrease that loss,” she said.

Right now, the Fairview system has a loss (negative balance) of $90,422. The Center Junction system has a loss of $17,335.

“We’re trying to keep our rates at increments of 3- to 5-percent increases, but that doesn’t help us keep up with the systems,” explained Deutmeyer. “We still have a negative balance. To continue to operate the systems, we have to ask for funds. We don’t want to get the rates too far out of line for the consumer.”

She said EIRUSS has begun talks with the Iowa American Water Co., which handles rural water and sewer systems, to possibly take over some of the systems for EIRUSS.

“They’re interested in buying some of our systems,” said Deutmeyer of the preliminary conversations. “They could do things on a more efficient scale because of their presence to take care of maintenance and operations. It looks promising, and the rates could be less for the consumer.”

Supervisor Joe Oswald, who sits on the EIRUSS board, said the organization’s $15,000 request never came up during their recent meetings.

“Matt Specht (director of community/economic development with ECIA) preferred to come to you directing,” Deutmeyer told the board, rather than discuss the matter beforehand at a full EIRUSS board meeting.

Oswald also asked whether the debt associated with the two Jones County systems carries over year to year. As of June 30, 2021, the Fairview system had a negative balance of $96,630. Now, it sits at $90,422.

“We’re making some strides,” noted Deutmeyer. “But the debt does carry over.”

The yearly budget for EIRUSS does include about $32,000 for system repairs.

“Do you have administration costs?” asked Supervisor Ned Rohwedder.

“Overall, there is no charge for our staff time,” offered Deutmeyer. “We just charge for maintenance. We don’t charge the system directly related to staff time. We can’t afford to charge that.”

Supervisor John Schlarmann asked if the negative balances were associated with having so many repairs and maintenance.

“It’s not having enough to cover operations of the system,” clarified Deutmeyer. “It’s not just repairs. It’s also money we have to put into reserves.”

She said part of the negative balances stem from when the rates were initially set and the two systems were taken on by EIRUSS.

“We continue to operate with a negative budget,” continued Deutmeyer. “Other systems (such as Leisure Lake in Jackson County) support the negative cash balance.”

No action was taken by the board of supervisors on the FY23 request.