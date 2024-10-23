Elected officials differ on future of Comp Board

A bill (SF 2442) passed by the Iowa Legislature during that last session, and signed by the Governor, does away with counties’ Compensation (Comp) Boards. The idea behind the Comp Board is to represent and recommend salaries of the elected officials of the county.

In Jones County, the Comp Board is made up of seven volunteers. The board represents each elected official, with two representing the board of supervisors.

During the Oct. 15 Jones County Supervisors meeting, County Auditor Whitney Hein brought the board up to speed on the new law as the elected officials discussed the need to continue with a Comp Board.

The law, which took effect July 1, dissolves all Comp Boards. Hein told the supervisors they could choose to reinstate the Comp Board at any time.

If the county chooses to reinstate the Comp Board, the new law states that they would have to provide a “jurisdiction report” as to how they landed on their salary recommendations.

“They’re supposed to be looking at the comparables of other relatable positions in other counties or other jurisdictions and private industry,” explained Hein.

Once the Comp Board’s recommendations come to the board of supervisors, unlike in the past, the board could choose to raise or lower the recommendations as they see fit, independently adjusting one elected official’s salary over another. Prior to the new law, the supervisors could only raise or lower the percentage increase by the same amount, impacting all elected officials as a whole.

“You have leeway to decide on an induvial elected official basis how you want to set that salary,” continued Hein. “It’s not just for decreases. You could also say we don’t feel like the Comp Board gave enough of an increase and you could give more if you want. It gives you guys a lot more flexibility if we decide not to go with the Comp Board. You guys would basically become the Comp Board and you’d have to do the justification report and set the salaries of the elected officials.”

Supervisor Joe Oswald asked if future board of supervisors could choose to dissolve or reinstate the Comp Board at any time? Hein confirmed his suspicion.

County Treasurer Amy Picray claimed she had mixed feelings about the Comp Board situation, saying she hasn’t “always loved the Comp Board.

“It’s always a good business practice to have an impartial independent body when making these types of decisions,” she continued. “I’m concerned, what if there were conflicts between the board (supervisors) and elected officials? Could that affect the decision being made? I’m not saying you guys necessarily do that, but we have to think down the road as well.”

Picray asked the supervisors that if they choose not to reinstate the Comp Board, how would they go about “showing their work” when it comes to comparing elected officials’ salaries.

Supervisor Jeff Swisher said nothing would change in terms of what they do now, meeting with each elected official during budget season.

“We evaluate what you say. We talk about each department and what you’ve done to better the county taxpayer,” he said.

Swisher said he’d be against reinstating the Comp Board.

Supervisor John Schlarmann said they always look at similar size counties and what decisions they’re making, too, when it comes to salaries and budgets. He is also in agreement to dissolve the Comp Board.

“I think it’s good people from the public would volunteer their time and be on the Comp Board, as all of the other things we have volunteer boards for,” he said. “It’s also a volunteer board that doesn’t see everything we see all year round. They don’t have a whole lot of time. They meet for an hour, hour and a half maybe. That’s a pretty big decision to make.”

Schlarmann felt making a flat percentage increase for all elected officials was unfair.

“I think it’s kind of unfair sometimes, you have a wage up here and a wage down here and you give them 5 percent,” he said. “And you’re trying to use cost of living. You’re dealing with public dollars; you only have so many dollars. Our hands are pretty much tied there.”

County Attorney Kristofer Lyons took offense to Schlarmann’s comparison, saying his cost of living with four children is higher than Hein’s cost of living with one child.

“If you’re going to use that ridiculous comparison, you’re just wrong. And I’m going to call you out in public because you shouldn’t have gone that route,” Lyons said. “Number two, it completely misunderstands the role of the Comp Board. The Comp Board is not required to give both Whitney and I the same percentage of a pay increase. What the Comp Board does is if you guys make a cut in the pay increases recommended, it says you have to cut it the same across the board. So that’s a misstatement of what the law was. That bothers me.”

Lyons feels the Comp Board provides a layer of protection for both elected officials and the supervisors, who ultimately decide the salary increases. He said not having it in place could lead to political fall-out for the supervisors.

“I pride myself on telling you guys all the time that I’m not paid to give you political advice. This is political advice right now,” offered Lyons. “You are going to put yourselves in a position where you are sole determiner of these pay increases. And if you want to do that, that’s fine. But as the one elected official who’s subject to this who’s not a member of the political party of the majority of this board, it can come back to haunt you. I have to tell you. I also think that it’s going to be problematic.”

Lyons continued that some elected officials’ positions don’t require as much education has his position, for example. Some offices have more staff than his, too. He said laws passed on from the top-down hurt counties and cities.

“Since I’ve been in this office, I’ve grown increasingly frustrated by people in Des Moines who say they’re pro-small government and pro-local government continually tinker with the way counties do their business,” he said. “And once again this is another one of those situations where we’ve done it a certain way for a number of years and they just decided to change it with no justification other than they don’t like it. We’re stuck with it.”

Schlarmann said, bottom line, it’s the supervisors who make the final decision.

“If you think it is political, which I don’t think it is at this level, that can be decided by the public. If they think that we’re doing a bad job of treating our employees fairly, they can get us all off of here,” he said.

Hein said she was “indifferent” when it came to either reinstating or dissolving the Comp Board.

Regardless of the county’s decision, Hein said it would still be a two-tiered process where elected officials meet with the board regarding their proposed salaries, and then meet with them again to discuss their proposed budgets.

Supervisor Jon Zirkelbach felt the Comp Board should remain, noting he is also indifferent. Supervisor Ned Rohwedder said he felt it would be difficult getting volunteers to continue to serve on the Comp Board if the supervisors can now change any salary recommendation.

The supervisors asked all elected officials to reach out to their Comp Board representatives for feedback one way or another on this issue.